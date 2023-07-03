They say you can’t fight city hall.
However, in Pokemon, the Haines City Library does.
On Pokemon Friendship Day, June 16, the Pokemon gym at the Haines City Public Library was suspected to be continuously battled by the city hall employees.
Librarian Kim Diehl had took notice.
“We think someone at City Hall is playing too, because every time we control the gym, it switches to blue. One time we took back control of it and it instantly went back to blue team again, so we’re secretly battling someone at city hall,” said Diehl.
However, rather than battling city hall players for Friendship Day, trainers were invited to come in and battle each other for control of the gym – thus making it change color for the victorious team. The winner earned a pin for each member of their team, and everyone received stickers and slap bracelets for participating.
Ultimately the red team won, and the event is scheduled again for July 21st.
The Pokemon trainers at the Haines City Library have had a number of opportunities to meet up with each other and get involved in their community.
In addition to battling, players were invited to show off their Pokemon cards. Some kids did bring in theirs, and one of the kids brought a Nintendo Switch. The Pokemon anime was also playing in the meeting room, and there was popcorn and drinks for anyone who attended.
The attendance was around 20 people, and if the event continues to receive the same amount each time, then they plan to hold the program monthly.
Attendance grew on June 24th, when PokemonGo was held at Lake Eva Park. The game is held monthly at either one of the pavilions next to the playgrounds. A banner on the pavilion guides players where to play.
The event is open to all ages, though most of the guests were kids who grouped up together very easily. Whenever there was someone new, Diehl would let them know so the kids could friend them in the app and help them if they had any questions. There were also snacks and drinks and the pavilion provided some shade from the sun.
At the event, kids walk around to hatch the eggs they collect in game or to go to different event locations. Since there are two playgrounds at the park, kids often run to the closest one and get on the fixtures there to participate together.
Many of the parents stayed with their kids, and a few even brought their own chairs and coolers. They also talk amongst each other, keeping an eye on the kids at the same time.
This month, the event had to end early due to storms in the area, however they are hoping that next month the weather will be better and plan to continue the event.