What Michael Murphy has done for the Haines City Police Department some might say has been a miracle.
Murphy, CEO of Murphy Auto Group, which owns Miracle Toyota in Haines City, was graced with a surprised honorary ceremony by the police department on July 27 at the auto dealership for the charitable work he has done for the agency. Murphy was responsible for helping to establish the police department’s K-9 unit by donating funds to purchase three police dogs – Tundra 1, Tundra 2 and Matrix, according to a press release.
Haines City Police Officer Ryan Green, head of the K-9 unit, and about 20 other officers presented Murphy with a plaque for his continuous support to the department.
“Law enforcement has been very near and dear to our heart for a very long time,” said Murphy, who added that his grandfather was a law enforcement officer in the city of Belle Glade. “I have always admired police officers for their commitment, dedication and courage. Locally and nationally, they will always have my support and I will continue to add to their efforts in any way I can.”
The relationship between Miracle Toyota and the Haines City Police Department has grown strong throughout the years. Mutual respect and appreciation inspired the local police department to recognize Murphy’s efforts not only as a K9 sponsor but also as a community partner.
In the past, Murphy has loaned the police department vehicles for undercover work before making the significant donation of the K-9 dogs. One police dog can cost between $10,000 to $12,000, Green said. Then the agency must pay for an officer to go through about seven months of training. Some of the K-9 training involves drug detection, general patrol, scent tracking and bomb detection. There also are costs to build a kennel, plus food expenses.
“With that, we’ve been able to apprehend suspects, we’ve been able to get drugs off the street,” Green added.
In addition, Murphy offered to spearhead funding for training equipment and continuing education for the K9 unit valued at $20,000.
But Murphy’s reach extends much further. His charitable work has included helping school officials, nurses, the city of Haines City and additional first responders.
“He (Murphy) means a great deal to not only the police department, but to the actual city itself,” Green said.
When Murphy first came into the area market, he wanted to make a difference in the community, calling it “conscious capitalism.” Meaning, while the dealership is for profit, Murphy said he can do “great things” with the revenue.
“What I would love to see is other business owners take our city approach of conscious capitalism,” Murphy said.