HAINES CITY — The Haines City Police Department announced March 26 that a third accuser has come forward and Joshua Ayers, who was arrested in late-February for sexually battering two young girls, is facing nine additional charges for being in possession of sexually-suggestive photos.
Ayers, 38, is now being charged with seven counts of possession of a device depicting child sex acts, lewd and lascivious exhibition and using a two-way device to commit a felony.
Ayers was previously charged with 21 counts of sexual battery for abusing two teenagers in his Haines City home — including one victim that he had picked up from Newberry in January.
On March 19, officers conducted a warranted search of Ayers’ phone, which showed nude photographs of two underage girls – one previous victim and one new victim. Seven photographs were found that show Ayers holding his genitals.
The third teenage victim told investigators that she has not been sexually battered by Ayers, but that she has been to his home several times. The victim told investigators that Ayers would play with her hair and rub her arms, legs and back. She also stated that she was given a phone from Ayers to hide from her mother, so that she and Ayers could exchange nude photos.
The Haines City Police Department’s investigation remains ongoing, as Ayers’ electronic devices continue to be searched.
A department spokesperson said more charges are anticipated.
“Our detectives have done an outstanding job conducting a thorough investigation,” Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said. “We’re thankful that we were able to put the suspect in jail before he was able to sexually batter a third victim that he was grooming. We will do everything we can to make sure that this disgusting individual is held accountable for each of these atrocities.”