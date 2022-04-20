The city of Haines City recently announced that James “Jim” Elensky has been named the public safety director.
For the past five years, Elensky has served as the deputy chief and currently the chief of police for the city. As the public safety director, he will continue the duties of chief as well as directing and overseeing the public safety of the fire department and code compliance operations of the city.
“Since I arrived I noticed Chief Elensky’s uncanny ability to bring people together and get things done for the greater good of the city,” said City Manager Edward Dean. “He has really impressed me.”
Elensky said, “It has been my privilege to serve as the chief for our Police Department. Support from the City Manager’s Office and our commission has been instrumental in helping us achieve successful outcomes for the goals we have set and the changes we have implemented.”
A few of those successes are Code Compliance National Accreditation – one of only three in the state; he has ensured the continued national accreditation of the Police Department through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
Haines City is recognized as one of Florida’s top 50 Safest Cities, and the city is at an all-time low crime rate including 2021, where the FBI Uniform Crime Rate dropped 19 percent. Elensky will have oversight of the construction for the city’s new fire station and emergency operations center which will be located adjacent to the Advent Health Heart of Florida Hospital, a partner in the project.
“During his time here, Chief Elensky has done a marvelous job of making the Police Department look like our community,” Dean said. “I am confident, under his leadership, public safety will continue to improve services for the great people of Haines City.”