Headline: Haines City pushes full steam ahead to keep SunRail efforts on track
As SunRail continues to explore options for extending its route westward, officials in Haines City want to make sure that the city in the heart of Florida is boldly on its map of possible locations for that expansion.
“A SunRail station in Haines City would be a tremendous benefit for our residents, a remarkable safety improvement for our roads and a jolt to our commercial economy,” said Haines City City Manager Jim Elensky. “We believe that we are an ideal location for expansion of the existing SunRail route and would welcome the mass transit option with open arms.”
It’s an opportunity that has been an attractive option for Haines City for years as the city has property already earmarked for the potential stop in its downtown area.
“I’ve sat down with (Orlando Mayor) Buddy Dyer and we’ve had some conversations that deal with how do you get from Poinciana to get into at least eastern Polk,” said Haines City Commissioner Roy Tyler. “I think once that destination is reached, like the history of our nation, the move westward will continue.”
As a longtime representative for Haines City on committees with the Polk Transportation Organization and the Metropolitan Planning Organization, Tyler has deeply studied our area’s existing traffic woes and the benefits that mass transit options like SunRail can provide.
“We belong to both (organizations) because we are affectionately referred to as the belt buckle,” said Tyler of Haines City’s central location. “Something like this is vital for what it can do for the people who most need what it can do. You’re talking about a safety impact – less people on the road with the anxiety of getting to work on time.”
With record growth rates in Haines City and beyond, roadways in Northeast Polk County are as congested as ever.
“I understand change and it’s going to continue, but there’s no way to stick your head in the sand and pretend it ain’t happening,” Tyler said. “Our core group of folks are still blue-collar working folks. We have to find a way to grant them some relief.”
Tyler contends that the route to providing that relief is more complicated than simply constructing additional roadways.
“We cannot pave our way out of the growth issue we are having,” said Tyler. “When you get that other lane or road constructed, it’s filled up also. It doesn’t solve the problem.”
A combination effort, however, may prove to be a more successful resolution for Haines City residents.
“Just simply paving roads is not the end-all answer, and transit isn’t the end-all answer,” Tyler said. “But I think we have to develop more transit just because it can handle more capacity.”
Vice Mayor Jayne Hall agrees.
“It’ll help,” said Hall of the potential SunRail stop. “There’s help to get some of the traffic off the roads.”
And it’s not just residents who will benefit from a SunRail station in Haines City. Businesses will benefit as well.
“It’s an economic shot that brings other business that says, ‘How do I get my people from where they live to where we need them to be?’” said Tyler.
SunRail was previously in talks with Disney to place a train stop at the popular theme park. While those plans have stalled, the stop may still be added later. If that happens, coupled with a station stop in Haines City, the impact to Polk County cast members working for the entertainment giant would be significant. Moreover, the level of traffic congestion on Northeast Polk roads would decrease significantly if Disney employees living in Haines City and Davenport took the SunRail to and from work instead.
“We employ the largest amount of employees to Disney World aside from Orange County,” Tyler said, adding that route schedules could be adjusted to accommodate the typical work schedules of Disney employees.
It also brings new consumers into town who might not otherwise make the drive.
“We get a group together every four to six weeks and take the SunRail to Winter Park,” Hall said. “We have a blast and just enjoy each other’s company. I’m looking forward to the day that people can take the train from Winter Park to Haines City.”
Elensky, Tyler, Hall and other city officials believe that the time is right to beef up efforts to land a SunRail stop in Haines City.
“Let’s get proactive with the movement because reactive is way more costly,” said Tyler. “Proactive isn’t cheap but reactive is crazy expensive.”
Tyler warns that not seizing the opportunity to land the coveted SunRail stop would be detrimental to Haines City in the long run.
“(If we wait) I don’t think it will be a want, it will be a necessity,” Tyler said. “When you start to look at that in a systematic way, we keep putting those cars on the road when we don’t have the infrastructure to deal with that. People are not prone to be as interested in things you can’t see. The challenges are there.”
While not everyone would use mass transit even if the SunRail did come to town, enough would to make a significant impact on the city’s traffic flow.
“If I take a big gob of humanity and move them to this mass transit, it relieves congestion on our roadways,” said Tyler. “Others weren’t sitting there one day saying we need a transit system. They were sitting there one day looking at total gridlock.”
SunRail currently operates in Volusia, Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties, with 16 stations spanning 49 miles of tracks.
“SunRail is a rail service moving people throughout the region by providing work and leisure travel opportunities and connecting communities,” states SunRail’s website. “SunRail can make the daily commute fast, easy and affordable, as well as less stressful.”
That’s precisely the type of benefit that Haines City officials are hoping to bring to its residents, and in the spirit of the fictional Little Engine that Could, they believe they can.