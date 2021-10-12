Here is a chance to sample great local food while helping a worthwhile cause.
Haines City Rotary presents Taste of the Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Eva Event Center, 799 Johns Ave., Haines City.
For many years, Haines City Rotary held a fundraiser event called Death by Chocolate. For the past four years, (with the exception of last year due to COVID-19) the Rotary Club has switched it up and decided to expand this culinary taste event. Restaurants from all over Northeast Polk will come together to provide samples of their cuisine for you to try. Some of the restaurants include: Catering Company of Central FL, Balmoral Bar and Grill, Southern Dunes, Cooters and Smoke, Neapolitan Italian Eatery, Creation, InnerWheel, Mirthas, La Criolla Café & Restaurant, Dora’s, Cake & Bake, The Hotel, LaFiesta, Cracker Barrel, Colon Bakery, Jersey Boys, Sonny’s and more.
Restaurants can reserve a booth at no cost but, must be able to provide samples for no less than 300 attendees.
Tickets are $30 per person which includes unlimited samples and an open bar. All proceeds go toward Haines City Rotary’s scholarship fund. The fund benefits students of Haines City High School and Ridge Community High School.
Taste of the Ridge is sponsored by Teresa Connell, CLU, ChFC, Agent of State Farm and Jarrett Gordon Ford.
To purchase tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-the-ridge-tickets-173600753527. For more information, contact Pixie at 863-439-4981 or Stacy at 863-422-3900.
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves for over 110 years. Rotary members believe that they have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. Rotary’s 35,000+ clubs work together to: promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, support education and grow local economies. Their mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through their fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. Rotary’s vision is to see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in local communities, and in themselves.
Cutline: Haines City Rotary will present Taste of the Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 14.