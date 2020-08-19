HAINES CITY – The Food Truck Marketplace has rolled into town.
Delicious and much different from the truck next door, the food trucks promise to bring residents different ways of filling their bellies and quenching their thirst.
Haines City’s Community Redevelopment Agency and Growers Commerce Center have partnered together to create, and now realize, the weekly Food Truck Marketplace in Art Alley in the city’s downtown district. Every Thursday through Sunday, various food trucks provide food and/or beverages to customers who can take their purchases to-go or enjoy on-site.
The mini restaurants on wheels are permanently parked in the location, with three scheduled for August and more coming in September.
“We want people to come enjoy the food and the festive atmosphere,” said Jane Waters, Haines City’s CRA Project Manager. “The food trucks provide residents different food in a unique venue. There is a nice seating area large enough to social distance with cover and open air.”
The City of Haines City strongly encourages those who attend to adhere to social distancing, wear face coverings and follow all other Center for Disease Control recommendations.
About a year ago, Art Alley was created as a draw to downtown with street and wall murals and a unique display of umbrellas.
None Grill, one of the first three food trucks, specializes in grilled meals of beef, chicken and lamb. Soup prepared on wood, the house specialty, Arepas and whole fried fish are also among its offerings.
Crazy Latin Sazon Bowls offers Puerto Rican cuisine, specializing in Mofongo and rice bowls, and staff encourage diners to make their dishes tasty with toppings and fresh ingredients.
Don Martin, a modern Mexican food truck, lists appetizers like Mexican Ceviche, shrimp cocktail and peccadillos. They have an extensive choice of quesadillas and tacos, as well.
Lula Paleta’s Artisan Popsicles offers fresh ingredients with a gourmet flavor twist. Acai and smoothie bowls, frappes, quick food snacks as salads and wraps, and Mallorca sandwiches are on the menu. Fresh squeezed lemonade is offered as a thirst quencher.
“Various groups and organizations in the city will be scheduling events around the food trucks and Art Alley, and we hope that residents will begin to do the same,” Waters said.
Although Waters could not elaborate, she said another venture is underway, and soon more food trucks will be needed permanently. In the meantime, she encourages everyone to support the food trucks and other small businesses in town.
“It’s essential that we support all small business owners,” she said. “This program is specifically important because we are strategically redeveloping downtown — and this is an important piece. If we want more business, we have to support the businesses that show up.”
A tremendous amount of planning and anticipation has gone into this event. It was originally scheduled to begin earlier this year, but because of the pandemic was postponed.
“Events like this can’t happen without downtown property owners who are willing to step up,” Waters said. “Good things are happening in Haines City.”
The Food Truck Marketplace hours vary from truck to truck but usually are from noon until 9 p.m. and will expand their hours from weekends only to daily in the future.
For more information about becoming part of the Food Truck Marketplace, vendors should call Waters at 863.272.2258.