Haines City Development Services Director Richard Greenwood said that over the past nine months, 1,189 new home construction permits have been approved.
“Last month, we broke a record on new home permits,” Greenwood said. “I think we issued 174 and the previous record was 152 a year ago.”
In all of 2020, 1,160 new home construction permits were approved. Greenwood projected 1,500 new home construction permits would be approved by the end of 2021.
“Our goal is to be the second largest city in Polk County,” Mayor Morris West said.
Greenwood replied by saying, “Why not first?”
Commissioner Roy Tyler spoke his mind next.
“Second place is the first loser,” Tyler said.
Over the last nine months, a total of 3,143 construction permits have been approved in Haines City.
Some of the growth is substantial. During a city commission meeting on June 3, staff said if every home in the planning stage was built, Haines City would have a population of 70,000 residents.
Haines City has a population of around 25,000 right now.
Some projects are already moving forward. When construction is compete, the Carvana Inspection Center east of the post office will be a $50 million investment into Haines City including a 200,000-square-foot center that will employ more than 400 employees.
Mayor Morris West recently called the $180M Crossroads Village Center, “one of the largest master plan projects the city has experienced in the last 20 years.”
The proposed development at the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 27 and U.S. Highway 17-92 will feature a 17-acre man-made lake surrounded by housing, more than 200,000 square feet of retail space, two hotel sites including one of four stories, up to eight restaurants, a grocery store, a service station, an assisted living facility and a small parking garage, among other amenities.
Haines City and the Feltrim Group partnered to redevelop three parcels of city-owned property downtown to build Feltrim Place – which will feature a new parking garage, 83 apartments and some retail space.