On recommendation from the city of Haines City on July 5, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners approved up to 3,090 housing units on around 750 acres to be built in phases.
The Crosswinds East Community Development District “is the largest CDD the Board has reviewed,” according to a Polk County Planning Commission document.
At total build out, the investors will spend around $92 million on construction with an average cost of $29,965 per housing unit.
“This is a very large CDD on the east side of Davenport and Haines City,” Polk County Principal Planner Erik Peterson said.
More than 90 percent of the project is inside Haines City limits, with some portions in unincorporated Polk County, east of U.S. Highway 17-92, north of Johnson Avenue (CR 580) and both sides of Power Line Road.
The development will consist of mostly single-family detached homes with some townhomes.
“Now that Haines City has extended wastewater services into these areas new urban style developments have begun to appear,” according to a Polk County Planning Commission document. “If this CDD is to build out as planned, the area will transform to fully urban in character. A substantial amount of growth has come in the last five years. Local government’s ability to keep pace with it is a challenge.”
This development will generate $23 million in school impact fees over the life of the district’s buildout. There is no specified timetable for the buildout of the district.
The main roads in and out of the district will be Powerline Road, Johnson Avenue (County Road 580), Baker Dairy Road and Snell Creek Road.
Power Line Road will be extended past its current terminus at South Boulevard around the east side of the Lewis Mathews Sports Complex in Davenport to connect to U.S. Highway 17-92 at the intersection of Bargain Barn Road.
“This connection will be vital to serving the district traffic going to and from the Orlando Metro Area,” according to a Polk County Planning Commission document.
Sidewalks are planned throughout the CDD. There are currently no sidewalks on Power Line Road, Baker Dairy Road, CR 580 (Johnson Avenue), Snell Creek Road, Adair Road, or Carl Boozer Road except where recent developments have occurred.
“The county requires sidewalks be installed along the frontage of each new development on collector roads,” a Polk County Planning Commission document stated.