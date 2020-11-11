A new 3,328-square-foot leisure swimming pool is the latest addition to the Haines City Parks and Recreation department's aquatic inventory.
The Janet J. Smith Aquatic Facility, located in Ben W. Graham Park at 1900 N. 10th Street, officially broke ground on March 9, 2020.
The City of Haines City will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Janet J. Smith Aquatic Facility on Saturday, November 14, from noon to 2:30 p.m.. Refreshments will be provided and the pool will be open for swimming during that time frame, weather permitting.