The city of Haines City invites all branches of active and retired military personnel, their families and the general public to the Haines City Veterans Day Ceremony.
The ceremony will be held Thursday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. at Military Court of Honor, located at Railroad Park, 520 E. Main St.
This year’s special guest speaker is Michael Frost. Frost served in the 101st airborne division in the 160th SOAR (Special Operations Air Regiment "NightStalkers"). He is currently the administrator of the Greater Orlando Metro Area with Team Rubicon, a Veteran and First Responder Based Disaster Response and Emergency Services Organization. He has also worked with the American Legion (post 34, post 470) with the Honor Guard and Funeral Detail Sergeant. He has worked with the Sons of the American Revolution, the Camaraderie Foundation, the Wounded Warrior Project, and on the Veterans Advocacy Council's Resource Committee for Orange County and the Municipality of Orlando.
All are invited to honor and celebrate the U.S. veterans and recognize their bravery and sacrifice. Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to the Library Community Room, 111 North 6th Street, for refreshments.
Nominations are being accepted for Veteran of the Year. Nomination packets can be picked up at Haines City’s City Hall, 620 E. Main St.
For more information on how to submit your Veteran of the Year nomination, email Abigail Hunter at abigail.hunter@hainescity.com.
You can also honor a veteran or someone currently in the military by buying a Memorial Brick Paver. The pavers will be installed at the Military Court of Honor. The $35 pavers, which are 4-by-8 inches in size, will be custom-inscribed. Newly purchased pavers are installed twice a year. Purchases made between October 1 and May 1 will be installed by Memorial Day. Purchases made between May 2 and Sept. 30 will be installed by Veterans Day. To request a Memorial Brick Paver application, go to Haines City’s City Hall, Court of Honor Paver, 620 E. Main St.
Sponsors for this event are: PROFLEX Products, Inc., South State Bank, Smokin’ Ox BBQ & Catering, Lindvall Florist and Pearl Nobles Outreach Center, Inc.