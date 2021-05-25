A Haines City woman was arrested after authorities said she stole nearly $12,000 from a woman with dementia.
On May 24, Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 63-year-old Sharon Dawn, of Haines City, for stealing from 91-year-old woman whom she was hired as a caregiver.
She was charged with for fraud, criminal use of personal ID, felony theft and elderly exploitatio.
According to a Sheriff’s Office report, Dawn, who is not a licensed caregiver, was recommended by a family friend and hired by the victim's son to care for the victim by preparing meals, running errands, driving to doctor's appointments and as a companion for the victim. One of Dawn's duties included paying the victim's bills, by writing the checks for the victim to sign, and then mailing the bill payments.
Dawn was paid $15 per hour for 30 hours a week as the victim's caregiver. Each week, Dawn would write a $300 check from the victim's account and then give the check to the victim to sign. Dawn was also paid $150 per week directly from the victim's son to make up the difference.
The investigation began in February of 2021, when the elderly victim's son contacted Sheriff’s Office detectives after he discovered a large amount of ATM withdrawals from his mother's bank account while his mother was bedridden and under hospice care.
The victim had to be moved to an assisted care facility in December of 2020, because her health had declined to where she needed full-time medical care and Dawn's services were no longer needed. The victim passed away in March while in hospice care.
During the investigation, detectives discovered there had been 34 unauthorized ATM withdrawals totaling $10,400 and another three unauthorized payments to Capital One totaling $1,502 from August 2020 until March 2021, the report stated.
During an interview with detectives, the victim's son told detectives that Dawn was helping his mother pay bills, but the ATM withdrawals and the payments to Capital One were not authorized. He also told detectives he confronted Dawn over the phone about the withdrawals, and she admitted to taking the money, the report stated.
When detectives interviewed Dawn, she told them the money was a loan, and she was only paying herself back for buying the victim a robe with her Capital One credit card.
"Stealing from an elderly person with dementia is lower than low. This woman was entrusted with the care of one of our most vulnerable citizens, instead she betrayed that trust and stole thousands of dollars from her elderly victim," said Sheriff Grady Judd.
Dawn was booked into the Polk County Jail and was released on a $21,000 bond.