The city of Haines City has welcomed Veronica C. Hairston as human resources director.
Hairston arrives with more than 25 of years of human resources leadership and excellence as both a consultant and business partner from a myriad of organizations in various industries.
Working in industries, such as political committees, nonprofits, retail, and book publishing has prepared her for all facets of employment and the challenges joining a new organization present. Hairston prides herself as a leader and embraces the opportunity to bring people together. In the past, she has organized town halls in the community and in schools to encourage ideas and address concerns related to diversity, hiring practices and community investment among other things. Hairston aims to maintain a positive workplace setting through undertaking surveys, and focus groups, asking managers and employees for feedback and suggestions to improve workforce management practices, according to a city press release.
“Employees are our greatest asset and I look forward to helping bring us together as a city,” Hairston said. “Being part of this team is a tremendous opportunity as we tackle projects and implement new programs that enhance productivity while engaging employees in the workplace. I’m excited to work together to find ways to attract and retain a new generation of highly-qualified workers and effective talent management to raise performance levels.” As human resources director, Hairston will work directly with executives, directors, line managers and other internal or external stakeholders across a range of HR and operational activities, including employee relations, workforce planning and recruiting, health and wellbeing, regulatory compliance, performance management, coaching and development, total rewards, and compensation solutions.
“Veronica’s commitment to delivering comprehensive services and benefits designed to meet employer solutions have been the guiding factors that drive her success in overcoming the challenges of today’s economy,” said City Manager Edward Walker Dean. “Her experience and ability to adapt to changing workplace settings is unparalleled. She has built a legacy of integrity, credibility and trust with leaders at all levels and employees alike and it’s exciting to have her as part of our team.”
Hairston arrives in Haines City eager to serve the community and is excited to have her family by her side. Her son Matt will soon be joining her from Virginia Beach. She looks forward to giving her son Drew and his partner Haley the summer off by welcoming her two grandchildren Myleah, 7, and Kuyper, 4, to the Heart of Florida.