Financial literacy is the union of financial, credit and debt management knowledge needed to make financially responsible decisions. By introducing good money habits in children from a young age this could help them become financial responsible adults.
Halls Credit Academy (HCA) is a financial literacy school, based in Haines City. HCA opened in February 2021 and teaches kids ages 10 to 18 about credit, money and financial management. This is the first financial literacy school of its kind for kids in Polk County. The program is free and will be held at the Oakland Neighborhood Center, 915 Avenue East, Haines City. Classes will begin June 7th and will be held every Monday and Wednesday from 3 - 6 p.m. for 4 weeks.
Last summer’s inaugural HCA graduating class had 10 students. Each student received a gift card to Chick-fil-A. The older aged students were asked to write an essay on financial literacy. The student with the winning essay received a $200 secured credit card.
In the future, HCA hopes to be able to provide their program to more children by offering an after-school program for the 2022-2023 school year at select Polk County Schools. The status of that is pending presently.
The founders of HCA, Alton and Lakeia Hall, are both are experienced financial professionals. Obtaining homeownership in their early 20s, the Halls felt that anyone could establish and grow wealth if they only knew how money works. The Halls started HCA to pass on financial literacy to kids.
This necessary life skill has gotten a lot of attention recently. Governor DeSantis signed a bill which requires incoming high school students to take a financial literacy course, beginning in school year 2023-2024, in order to graduate.
It is never too early to learn financial literacy. To register for Halls Credit Academy’s next session, go to https://hallscreditacademy.com/registration/.