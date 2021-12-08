Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Haines City on Saturday, Dec.18, at 8 a.m.
The Haines City store, located at 35967 Highway 27, is the 84th Harbor Freight Tools store in Florida. The new store brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community. The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Haines City and all of Polk County,” said Salvador Vega, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”
The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more. Averaging 15,000 square feet, the stores are much easier to shop than the huge home centers, according to a company press release. Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry. In 2021, Forbes Magazine recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, one of the top employers for women and one of the country’s top employers for Veterans. Diversityjobs.com has also recognized the company as a top employer for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. As a safety protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop on our website, www.harborfreight.com rather than in our stores.