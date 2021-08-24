On Aug. 5, City Commission members in Haines City approved zoning that would allow for the construction of up to 2,646 new single-family homes and 444 new town homes on around 600 acres along Powerline Road.
A “super majority” vote was required because the Haines City Planning Commission recently denied the zoning proposal submitted by the Cassidy Homes Group.
None of the city commissioners expressed any concern about the new housing subdivisions – called Crosswinds West and Crosswinds East. The subdivisions are divided by Powerline Road.
A Haines City resident who owns a farm adjacent to the property spoke in opposition.
“People are going to have to smell cow poop and cow (expletive) and I don't want to hear any complaints,” she said.
Cassidy Homes Group hired former Polk County Manager Jim Freeman to try and make sure Ordinance 2021-1748 passed the super majority vote.
Freeman said he has many contacts with county staff and that Cassidy Homes Group will play a role in helping to pay for the expansion of Powerline Road from two lanes to four.
The Davenport City Commission has previously discussed expanding Powerline Road to four lanes all the way up to U.S. Highway 17-92.
Residents have been making public statements of concern about traffic on Powerline Road in Haines City for at least the past year.
In all, the City Commission members in Haines City approved five new Community Development Districts (or CDD) on Aug. 5. The Crosswinds projects were two of the five.
A CDD is normally a gated community with amenities and landscaping at extra cost to the residents. Lake Ashton may be the largest CDD in Polk County.