In Haines City on Feb. 22, City Commission member Anne Huffman accused Winter Haven City Commission member L. Tracy Mercer of insurance fraud during a public meeting.
Mercer, who resigned Jan. 4 as staff the special projects coordinator for Haines City, and who now works as a contract-paid water infrastructure consultant for Haines City, denied the accusation when notified after the fact.
Huffman alleged that Mercer was still receiving health insurance as a city employee.
Mercer said her health insurance is not currently provided by the city of Haines City and that she did not understand why her name got brought up in the Haines City meeting. Mercer said she had city insurance through the end of January.
Huffman further alleged that Haines City Assistant City Manager Auburn Taylor committed fraud.
“She (Auburn Taylor) knew that paying Tracy Mercer's insurance was falsifying information to the insurance company,” Huffman alleged. “That is just the tip of the iceberg.”
Huffman said Mercer was being paid $54 per hour to provide water infrastructure advice to Haines City as a contract consultant. Huffman appeared to imply that Mercer ought to be able to afford her own insurance for some reason.
“This (health insurance benefit) is not offered to part time employees so how is this offered to a consultant?” Huffman said.
Employment benefits are negotiated for all who work, not just Americans who financially struggle to make ends meet.
City Attorney Fred Reilly reviewed Mercer's consultant contract, which was based off of a consultant contract of one of 11 other city staff members who have resigned recently. That number would have been 12 but the newly hired finance director wound up changing his mind recently.
The Haines City commissioners met for three hours on Feb. 22 to discuss the termination of newly hired City Manager Edward Walker Dean. In Huffman's defense, tempers were elevated by just about everybody on the dais that night. Dean was not fired after being caught using his city credit card at multiple area restaurants after hours.