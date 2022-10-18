The Mayor’s 5K race was held Saturday in Haines City.
The race, which began and ended at Lake Eva Park, drew 37 registered participants.
“I am extremely happy with the number of participants,” said Mayor Anne Huffman. “It reflects the support for battling cancer, honoring those who fought hard, and celebrating those in remission.”
Michael Ittleman posted the top time overall, while celebrating his 37th birthday, at 23.22.
He was followed by Nicolas Perez at 27.19.
Gloria Aguilar was the first place female, finishing third overall, at 27.20.
Luis Velez (27.28), Jennifer Mariani (27.44), Terrell Griffin (28.31), Alejandra Arroyo (31.12), Quezali Orozco (31.30), Emily Maier (31.31) and Woodley Pierre (33.28) rounded out the field’s top ten finishers.
While the results are final, it is too early to tell how much the event raised for the fight against cancer.
“We will have to do a second shirt order for the participants that registered after Oct. 1,” Haines City Special Events Supervisor Lindsaia Johansmeyer said. “It will most likely be a few weeks before we have a final number.”
For Mayor Huffman, the event is much more than just a race.
“I’m a breast cancer survivor and my mom died of cervical cancer, so this event has a deep personal meaning,” said Huffman.
The funds raised by the race will benefit Relay For Life, a fundraising event of the American Cancer Society.
The next Relay For Life of Polk County event will be held on June 2 at Lake Mirror in Lakeland.