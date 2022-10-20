The Haines City Police Department is expected to unveil a specially-wrapped police cruiser today (Wednesday, Oct. 19) in support of breast cancer awareness.
The black cruiser features pink branding and ribbons on the sides, back and hood.
“The Haines City Police Department supports those diagnosed with breast cancer, those battling it and those in remission,” said Haines City City Manager and former police chief Jim Elensky. “We congratulate the survivors, honor the taken and respect their caregivers.”
The special wrap was sponsored by AdventHealth, who has hospitals in Davenport and Lake Wales, as well as multiple other facilities around Four Corners and in Polk County.
It was installed by Florida Wrap Pros, a family-owned Haines City company.
“Haines City Police Department is rocking new graphics in support of breast cancer awareness,” said Justin Bowen, who installed the design. “We are happy to be a part of this one.”
Residents got a sneak peek of the car on Saturday while it was on display at the Mayor’s 5K race at Lake Eva.
The race was a fundraiser for Relay For Life, a fundraising extension of the American Cancer Society.
Haines City Mayor Anne Huffman is a breast cancer survivor herself.
“I absolutely love it!” Huffman said. “This displays the true meaning of ‘SERVE’ the constituents by recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness.”