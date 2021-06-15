Haines City Interim City Manager Jim Elensky said when his predecessor Deric Feacher was in place, and when he was still police chief, the Juneteenth celebrations in Haines City often got loud, and the party was allowed to linger past 8 p.m.
Elensky said drivers of customized pick-up trucks with loud speakers in the bed of the trucks would drive to Haines City to celebrate Juneteenth well into the night. Elensky said parts of the Oakland neighborhood had to be blocked off to prevent more party goers from entering the neighborhood in the past.
“We have been doing that for the last couple of years at the direction of the previous city manager and I've gotten a lot of complaints from citizens as to why are the police allowing this to happen,” Elensky said. “They didn't allow this to happen previously under Rick Sloan. Why are we letting it happen now? So now that I'm sitting in this chair for however long it's going to be, I want direction from this council.”
The commissioners voiced consensus to shut the party down at 8 p.m. this year.
“Let's give the police department a strong hand - not to harass people but to deal with people not doing what they are supposed to be doing,” Vice Mayor Horace West said.
Commissioner Roy Tyler said he lives closest to the annual party.
“I can't tell you to go home but I can tell you to leave here,” Tyler said.