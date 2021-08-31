Haines City Mayor Morris West said he would be asking staff to add body cameras for Haines City Police Department patrol officers to the agenda of the city commission meeting on Sept. 2.
“In this year's budget... we need to look at body cameras for our officers,” Morris said. “It's becoming very important that we protect our officers as well as our citizens and the way we can do that is looking at some body cameras.”
The mayor said he wanted to add a line item to next year's budget to pay for and maintain body cameras for patrol officers.
The Lake Wales Police Department implemented body cameras for some patrol officers recently. The cities of Winter Haven and Lakeland recently approved body camera use also.