The Haines City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who stole money and other items from a local gas station early Thursday morning. The robbery occurred at 7-Eleven, 1690 E. Hinson Ave., at about 2:45 a.m. According to a Police Department report, the suspect walked around the store until other customers left, and then went behind the counter and demanding that employees give him money out of the cash register.
The man had a pocketknife with a 4-inch blade that later fell out of his pocket. After the cashier gave him money, the suspect grabbed other items before leaving the scene.
He was described as a clean-cut Hispanic man in his early-to mid-20s with light facial hair. He is about 6-feet to 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs between 170 and 180 pounds.
At the time of the crime, he was wearing a black hooded shirt, black pants and worn mid-to high-top shoes. He spoke with a heavy Hispanic accent and struggled with his English, the report stated. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 226-8477 (TIPS) or via the web at www.p3tips.com.