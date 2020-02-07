POLK COUNTY — On Jan. 23, officials from Orlando Health hosted a community meeting and information session at Sanlan Golf Course near Lakeland.
The meeting was geared toward residents of neighboring communities near the land that the healthcare provider is in the process of acquiring and intends to build a new campus on. After previously having a partnership with Lakeland Regional Health that ended in 2018, Orlando Health is formally entering Polk County with this proposed facility.
The property the healthcare provider is acquiring is bordered by the Polk Parkway to the north, Lakeland Highlands Road to the west and Winter Lake Exit Road to the south. Sanland Golf course is to the east.
Matt Taylor, Orlando Health’s Vice President of Asset Strategy, said the meeting went well and that staff and attendees largely left with a good feeling.
“I think overall it was very positive,” Taylor said. “Like any new development, people may have some trepidation at first until they really have a chance to learn what the plans are. … We’re early in our planning and the nice thing is we did this at a time where they could give us their input and what they would like to see.”
An exact timeline has yet to be defined for Phase One of the project, but talks are underway to have the property annexed into the City of Lakeland.
Though the property is a bit far for residents of Four Corners, Orlando Health’s move so deep into Polk suggests the non-profit healthcare provider sees Polk as an area with plenty of growth potential.
Already, the provider has two new facilities in the Four Corners area and one to be built.
The Orlando Health Four Corners ER facility at 16966 Cagan Ridge Boulevard, just off U.S. Highway 27 and north of U.S. 192, opened in 2018 and Taylor says it has seen strong volume — indicating the need was there.
He also said that, despite its proximity to the tourist corridor, local residents have gotten plenty of use out of the facility.
“It’s approximate to a tourist corridor but we see as much, or more, demand from the residents,” Taylor said.
Further south and adjacent to State Road 429 in Horizon West is the Orlando Health Horizon West Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion. That facility’s ER is currently open and the six-story building adjacent to it could be finished by February 2021. The campus is large enough at that location to see significant expansion.
Finally, at the intersection of Interstate 4 and Osceola Polk Line Road, near ChampionsGate, ground is cleared for another large project. The project is still in permitting with Osceola County, but Orlando Health staff anticipate having the first phase open by March of 2021.
Collectively, the growth suggests Orlando Health will continue to be a growing healthcare presence in Four Corners and Polk.
“For us, it has been part of the plans, long-term, for Orlando Health to serve Lakeland and the broader Polk community,” Taylor said. “We want to be thoughtful about that and take our time, and at the same time be deliberate.”