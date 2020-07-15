Being a substitute school crossing guard is such a rewarding role.

By serving as a substitute crossing guard, you ensure the children of Polk County – our most precious resource – safely arrive at their schools and home.

PCSO currently has openings for qualified men and women in various locations in Polk County who desire to work as substitute crossing guards. Please consider applying for this important position.

The locations are: Lakeland, Bartow, and Fort Meade areas, as well as in the city of Lake Wales. The substitute should be available to work for one hour in the morning and for 30 minutes in the afternoon when scheduled to work a crossing.

Anyone interested in applying for a position in Lakeland, Bartow, or Fort Meade should contact Supervisor Heather Strafford at (863) 534-7300 ext. 108.

Anyone interested in applying for a position in the city of Lake Wales, contact Supervisor Courtney Connell at (863) 534-7300 ext. 109.

School Crossing Guard services are provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office through funds provided by the Polk County Board of County Commissioners.

This vital program provides adult crossing guards at selected hazardous school crossings to ensure the safety of our elementary school children walking to and from school.

—

Grady Judd is the Sheriff of Polk County. Learn more about Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office at polksheriff.org.