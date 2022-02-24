Like Walt Disney World’s Winter Summerland miniature golf course, a juxtaposition in high school sports exists this time of year.
The Florida High School Athletic Association’s winter and spring seasons run concurrently with sports like basketball, soccer and wrestling nearing completion and others such as baseball, softball and lacrosse just beginning.
Here is an update for both seasons as we head toward the end of February and the start of March:
WINTER
The Ridge Community varsity boys soccer team’s bid to reach the Class 6A state semifinals came up short last Wednesday.
The Bolts traveled to Melbourne for a matchup with Viera High to determine the Region 2 champion. Ridge fell behind 2-0 at halftime as Evan Kirrane scored twice, while the Hawks added a penalty kick goal late in the second half to secure a 3-0 victory.
Ridge, which had scored a combined 10 goals during regional home wins over Melbourne High and Orlando Edgewater, was kept off the scoreboard for the first time this season. The Bolts finished with a 12-4-0 record that included a district championship as well as a Champions League title.
Viera extended its current win streak to 17 matches with a 2-1 decision over Mitchell in the state semifinals. The Hawks will play for the Class 6A state title on Saturday (Feb. 26) against Doral Academy at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand.
Elsewhere, the individual wrestling state championships at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee are quickly approaching. This is the first season for girls wrestling as an FHSAA-sanctioned sport, and the girls’ finals will be held at the same time as the boys’ tournament.
Regional events for the boys’ individual bracketed tournament are scheduled for Friday (Feb. 25) and Saturday (Feb. 26). The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state finals at Silver Spurs Arena from March 3 through March 5.
Osceola High School hosts the Class 3A-Region 2 tournament with qualifiers from the Celebration, Poinciana and Ridge Community programs.
Celebration had 10 regional qualifiers emerge from last week’s Class 3A-5 district tournament at Osceola High. The Storm finished third in the team standings with 160 points as Kaluv Peterson (132 pounds) and Chase McBroom (152) captured district titles.
Poinciana’s regional qualifiers include once-beaten Landon Trigueros, who topped the district field in the 106-pound class. Ridge Community’s highest district placer was Omar Serrano with a runner-up finish at 195 pounds.
Osceola High also hosted the girls’ Class 1A-Region 2 tournament last week as Poinciana (45 points) placed ninth in the team standings and Celebration (29 points) was 14th. Kaylie Collado earned runner-up honors for the Eagles at 145 pounds, while the Storm’s Hayeni Costa won four consecutive matches en route to the 170-pound championship.
SPRING
Seven of the 10 spring sports have already reached their first regular-season playing date. Baseball, softball, and girls track and field began on Monday (Feb. 21).
Davenport High’s inaugural varsity baseball season includes a matchup on Thursday (Feb. 24) at Haines City, while the Broncos’ softball team kicked off the 2022 campaign on Tuesday against Poinciana. (Results were unavailable at press time.)
The Celebration High girls lacrosse team had a 2-1 start with wins over Timber Creek and Winter Park Trinity Prep. The Storm boys entered this week at 0-2 with matches scheduled against Bartow (away on Tuesday), West Orange (away on Thursday) and Immokalee (home on Saturday).
Celebration and Poinciana tip off their respective boys volleyball seasons against each other on Tuesday, March 1. The Storm and Eagles will compete in Class 1A-District 11 with Harmony, Liberty, St. Cloud and Tohopekaliga.