While the Four Corners area continues to be home to National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer games, the fate of the impending high school sports fall season remains somewhat unclear.
During a four-day span last month, the Florida High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors first voted to keep the state’s fall sports start date of July 27. The board then shifted course by approving a motion from Citrus County school board member Douglas Dodd that postponed the start of the fall season to Aug. 24 while still permitting summer conditioning workouts.
The latter vote, which came on July 23 and was 11-4 in favor, also called for FHSAA Executive Director George Tomyn, FHSAA staff and the association’s various advisory committees to formulate alternate plans for the 2020-21 school year ahead of an in-person board meeting during the week of Aug. 10.
The idea behind pushing back the start of fall sports also aligned more with reopening dates for several Central Florida public school districts including those in Polk, Osceola, and Lake counties.
“SMAC [Sports Medicine Advisory Committee] has done a great job putting together a report, but data has changed. Guidelines are changing,” Jacob Oliva, Chancellor of Public Schools at the Florida Department of Education, said during the July 23 FHSAA Board of Directors meeting. “There’s still an opportunity to provide clarity in this report and I would be of the consensus or the standing that if we were to take action today right now to try to adopt and implement this plan, I think we can get a better plan if we just hit the pause button for a couple weeks.”
Last week shed additional light on what remains a fluid situation. Several outlets published reports indicating the FHSAA has drafted three initial options to begin sports amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
Two of the proposals reportedly affect fall sports only, while a third option would adjust the entire FHSAA calendar for the 2020-21 school year and include state tournaments. Start dates seem to be a key focus as the first plan reportedly has sports beginning on the aforementioned Aug. 24, the second plan has an undetermined start date and a regular season ending in late November and the third plan calls for a Nov. 30 start date to the fall season and shortened regular-season schedules for fall, winter and spring sports.
The Four Corners News-Sun coverage area for sports includes Polk County Public Schools members Haines City High and Ridge Community High, Polk County public charter school Four Corners Upper School in Davenport, Osceola County-based Celebration and Poinciana high schools and Lake County-based East Ridge High.
On July 21, Polk County Public Schools provided an update that it would “postpone practices for fall sports in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Practices for football, girls’ volleyball, cross country, swimming, diving and golf were to begin on July 27. Physical conditioning for student-athletes will continue.”
“We’re delaying the start of all fall sport practices to further evaluate the situation,” PCPS Senior Coordinator of Athletics Dan Talbot said in the statement. “We will be working closely with our surrounding counties to develop a plan to safely return to fall sport practices and competitions. We will keep everyone updated as soon as that information becomes available.”
Osceola Schools announced last week - based on the July 23 motion passed by the FHSAA Board of Directors – the start date for its fall athletic teams would be delayed until at least Aug. 24. Conditioning workouts could continue with a maximum of three days per week.
Back in March, the FHSAA left open the possibility of completing the 2020 spring high school sports season. But it never materialized when Gov. Ron DeSantis announced just over a month later that K-12 schools would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.
The FHSAA now finds itself trying to conduct the fall season as schools prepare to reopen. As of this writing, Florida’s total of known novel coronavirus cases ranked second in the nation behind only California.
MLS, NBA games continue
The MLS is Back soccer tournament recently began the knockout phase with the Round of 16 matches at Walt Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Orlando City Soccer Club was scheduled to face Los Angeles FC in the quarterfinals last Friday – results were unavailable at press time – with the winner advancing to the Aug. 6 semifinals against San Jose or Minnesota.
The championship final is set for Aug. 11.
Elsewhere, the National Basketball Association’s 2019-20 restart features 22 teams including the Eastern Conference’s Orlando Magic. Seeding games were scheduled through Aug. 14 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, while the first round of the playoffs is set to begin Aug. 17.