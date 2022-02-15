The city of Davenport will present the 11th Annual Original Florida Highwaymen Weekend Extravaganza on Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, at the Tom Fellows Community Center, 207 N. Blvd. West, Davenport.
The rich history of the Florida Highwaymen began in the 1950’s with a group of self-taught African American artists who devoted themselves to capturing Florida’s natural landscapes.
Having been shut out of museums and art galleries, they asserted their independence before and after segregation. While many black artists during that time focused on the process of creating a figure or representation of the best way to express themselves in the wake of Jim Crow and the fight for civil rights, the Highwaymen painted windblown palm trees, reflective coastal waters, grassy marshes, crashing ocean waves and tropical sunsets.
Originally from the Fort Pierce area, they earned their living with their art instead of working in the local citrus groves. Eventually, the Florida Highwaymen developed an enterprising system for producing and selling paintings along the highways of Florida’s Atlantic coast from trunks of their cars and going door-to-door.
The Florida Highwaymen Weekend Extravaganza will start with a ticketed social hour at 6:30 p.m., followed by a dinner at 7:30 p.m. (catered by CAMS Catering Co., Inc.). A live auction will follow at 8:30 p.m. A new painted work by eight of the original members of the Highwaymen, who will be in attendance, will be sold at the auction. These artists are Curtis Arnett, Al Black, the daughter of the late Mary Ann Carroll, Issac Knight, Robert L. Lewis, Roy McLendon, Charles Walker and Willie Reagan.
Tickets for this event are $50. On Saturday, March 5, there will be a free showing of the Florida Highwaymen art at the Tom Fellows Community Center.
Anyone who would like to enjoy the Friday night dinner (limit of 150 tickets will be available) with the artists, contact Josh at 863-588-1130, Ext. 149 for tickets.