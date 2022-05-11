On Thursday night (May 5), the Haines City City Commission meeting was full of historic moments.
As anticipated, former Commissioner-elect Omar Arroyo was officially sworn in as the city’s first Hispanic commissioner.
Arroyo was joined by his family in the standing-room only chambers as he took his oath of office.
“I just want to thank everybody for your amazing support,” Arroyo said. “Thank you for being here. It means so much to me to see everyone here, to see the room packed.”
Haines City’s structure provides for the mayor and vice mayor positions to be voted on and appointed by the fellow commissioners once a year.
Commissioner Anne Huffman made history as she became the first black female mayor in the city’s history.
“Thank you so much to my colleagues for allowing me to be the mayor of the great city of Haines City,” said Huffman.
Jayne Hall was appointed as vice mayor.
“I just want to thank my seat mates,” Hall said.
Similarly, Commissioner and outgoing Mayor Morris West made history as well.
“I would like to thank my peers for allowing me to serve four consecutive years as mayor,” Morris West said. “I was the longest serving mayor in the history of the city of Haines City.”
Former Commissioner Horace West also ended his 21-year public service term on Thursday night as Arroyo assumed West’s former seat.
“I leave this position satisfied,” Horace West said. “There are good people here that I believe will continue to do the right thing.”
“I’m going to really, really miss him,” said Morris West. “I am a strong supporter. I’ll always be a strong supporter. I love you brother.”
The Wests were the first pair of brothers to serve on the Haines City City Commission together, as well as the first pair of brothers to both serve as mayors of the city.
While the beginning of the meeting was all about making history, the end was about moving on as Huffman asked for another vote to terminate City Manager Edward Dean, who was placed on a 10-day paid leave earlier in the week.
“I’m exhausted with it,” Huffman said. “The charter gives us absolute authority to be able to terminate the city manager tonight. We have cause to terminate Edward Dean.”
Hall agreed.
“I just have to say I’m exhausted over this too so I will second the motion,” said Hall.
With Commissioner Roy Tyler absent at the meeting, the motion failed as the four-member dais was split in half with Hall and Huffman voting for the motion and Arroyo and West voting against.
“I think waiting for next week is the correct thing to do,” Arroyo said. “I believe going a few more days isn’t going to hurt the city any more.”
The commissioners scheduled a special meeting for Thursday, May 12 at 2 p.m. to once again discuss Dean’s status. The 10-day paid leave will have expired the day prior.
Huffman asked City Attorney Fred Reilly if he would be recommending another leave for Dean if no agreement was reached before the current leave expires on Wednesday, May 11.
“Absolutely not,” Reilly said, adding that he will be recommending that the city take a direct action at the special meeting and not to delay again.
Reilly and City Labor Attorney Linda Edwards have been in discussions with Dean’s counsel since the city was first notified of Dean’s intent to sue the city on April 27.
“We immediately began those negotiations,” Reilly said, adding that they had put forth a proposal and had expected to receive a counter proposal on Wednesday, May 4, but as of the start of Thursday night’s commission meeting, he had not received anything. “I was waiting for a response. It didn’t come.”
The consent agenda, all old business, and all new business on the agenda were all unanimously approved.
However, ordinance 21-1772 concerning a large-scale land use amendment to a 96.69 acre property near Kokomo Road prompted some productive discussion from the audience.
The amendment would reclassify the land from county agriculture/residential rural (A/RR) to city low density residential (LDR).
James Stewart, who owns the adjacent property, is worried about future noise complaints from new home owners.
“There is a motocross track there,” said Stewart, father of James “Bubba” Stewart, Jr. and Malcolm Stewart. “We ride at night. We make noise. We’ve been there for 20 years…I love where I’m at.”
Stewart said that he built where he did because nothing else was in that area to be disturbed by his track noise. He wants it publicly recorded and stated to the prospective homeowners that they are knowingly buying homes by a track with the associated noise before complaints start.
“I’d like the builder to fund a sound barrier wall,” Stewart said.
The property is set for development by Cassidy Homes.
“We’re looking into what we are going to do in this situation,” said Cassidy representative Rennie Heath, adding that the company has no desire to cause Stewart any inconvenience. “We have got to come up with a solution.”
Malcolm Stewart has been competing as a professional motocross and supercross racer since 2011. He currently drives for Rockstar Husqvarna.
James Stewart, Jr. is a former motocross and supercross champion who went pro in 2002 and retired in 2019. Nicknamed as “The Fastest Man on the Planet,” he was also named as one of “20 Teens Who Will Change the World,” by Teen People Magazine in 2003.
Stewart, Jr. was introduced to the sport by his father at age three, and was entered into his first race at four years old, amassing 84 amateur wins and seven Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Championships before his sixteenth birthday.
He won every race and moto of the 2008 AMA Motocross season, one of only two drivers to ever accomplish that feat. He is second in all time 450 Supercross wins and all time AMA outdoor national wins. He won the Motocross of Nations twice and the World Supercross title three times. He also earned four AMA Supercross Championships and three AMA Motocross Championship titles. He holds the record for best rookie season, winning ten-of-twelve Motocross races his inaugural season.
“We’re glad you’re in Haines City,” said Hall to the elder Stewart.
The discussion items on the agenda concerning task order amendment three, the ClearGov budgeting platform, and the GatorSktch piggyback public safety building design agreement were all unanimously approved as well.
The discussion item for Myers and Wiley Field usage resulted in plenty of heated discussion but did not require a vote.
The item concerned three youth football leagues - the Haines City Rattlers, the Northeast Rattlers and the Haines City Vipers - each wanting to use the same fields.
“There’s no way we can have three teams on that field,” said Parks and Recreation Director Terrell Griffin, adding that the fields must have time to rest.
While the heads of each league made their respective cases for use of the fields and poked criticisms and allegations at the other, the item also sparked further discussion that the city doesn’t currently have adequate facilities for a variety of other sports like softball and soccer.
“The city has an amazing number of people who love soccer,” Arroyo said. “No one ever talks about soccer. We need to look into that soon if possible.”
Huffman agrees.
“We’re not centered around football,” said Huffman, adding that she would like to see a softball field return to Oakland. “Contrary to popular belief, we are for all sports. We’ve waited long enough.”
The bantering continued in a multitude of directions to the point of repetition.
“This needs to be workshopped,” said Interim City Manager James Elensky. “We’ve been talking about this for over an hour.”
The item will be added to a future workshop and Griffin and Reilly are working together to draft a user agreement application for the football leagues.
The next Haines City City Commission regular meeting is scheduled for May 19 at 7 p.m.