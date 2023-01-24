No pressure.
Ridge Community High School soccer player Noemi Casique, hobbling on a sore ankle, needed four goals in 25 minutes to reach 100 goals for her career.
She did it.
Then she hobbled off the field, sat down, unwrapped her ankle and said, “That’s the worst last goal ever. No offense coach, but I’m done with high school soccer.”
Bolts coach Nick Nixon took no offense. He has seen Casique play with club teams, including his own club team. He’s seen her dazzle defenses for years.
“We’ve had seen her since she was (age) 7 or 8,” he said. “At that time she was good enough to be on this team (Ridge Community). At 14 she was one of the top 50 players in the U.S. She went to Nike camps and showcase stuff. She’s always been high level. A lot of it has to do with the girls she played with.”
A lot of it also had to do with the boys Casique played with.
Casique’s father, Abel, played semi-pro soccer while living in Mexico. He taught his daughter how to play.
“Once he found out I had an interest in it and a passion for it, it was just him pushing me every single day,” Casique said of her father.
Plus, because Casique is so talented and quick, she played with the boys while growing up. It was often that way since her father coached a boys’ team in the Northeast Polk County area.
“I had to keep up with the boys or they would run over me,” Casique said. “It was what pushed me.”
She is a member of the highly-acclaimed FC Prime out of Miami as well as IdeaSport out of Kissimmee. She has been recognized by Top Drawer Soccer and id2, a national identification and player development program run by US Club Soccer for the country’s elite youth soccer players who are scouted for the U.S. Soccer National Team programs.
Casique has earned many honors. She is first team District selection in 2019 and 2020. She was named the Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA) 2020 Player of the Year in 7A and a 2019 id2 National Selection. She will be heading to Furman in the fall on a full scholarship. As a 14-year-old Casique was ranked as one of the top 50 players in the country.
Casique has no other hobbies. Soccer is it.
“I have to dedicate all my time to soccer. I want to go as far as I am capable of,” she said.
Nixon has worked around Casique’s club soccer team schedules through her high school years. She has thrived and led the Bolts team to three district titles in a row and a trip to the regional semifinals.
Casique needed 15 goals this year to reach 100. She managed five against Discovery, two against Frostproof and three against Lake Gibson.
In early December, she suffered an ankle injury with her IdeaSport squad.
“A girl slid into my right ankle and I heard it pop,” Casique said.
The recovery was slow, however, she would not quit.
“These final two games I just decided to push through and I got it.” she explained.
She did get some help. After Casique scored her first goal in the first half against Haines City, Nixon admitted he broke his own rule and asked his players to feed Casique the ball as she attempted to score four more.
“I made a goal,” she said. “I wasn’t going to go out until I scored five.”
With 24 minutes left in the game, Nixon called his wife, who was announcing in the press box, to ask her to announce to the crowd that Casique was coming off the field for the final time. However, during the call Casique scored again.
“We just rolled the dice,” he said of leaving Casique in the match. “She literally willed herself to score.”