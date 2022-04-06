The hunt is on! The city of Davenport will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, from 9 to 11 a.m.
The free event will be held at the Lewis Mathews Sports Complex, 400 Palm St., Davenport. This treasure hunt for children is an Easter time tradition.
There will be 30,000 eggs up for grabs. The “hunt” will be divided into age groups – 3 and younger years old; 4 - 6 years old; 7 - 9 years old, and 10 - 13 years old. Most eggs will be filled with chocolate and candy, that’s a prize itself! Be on the lookout for the golden eggs. Those eggs will contain extra special prizes!
It takes a few days of dedication to fill the eggs. It takes a day to set-up and hide the eggs - but the Easter Egg Hunt itself goes quickly.
For more information, go to mydavenport.org or call Josh Hicks, Parks and Recreation Superintendent, 863-588-1130.
Haines City
Haines City’s Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m. at the Larry Parrish Baseball Complex, 2401 E. Johnson Avenue, Haines City. A total of 10,000 eggs will be spread across four baseball fields for children to find. This free event is for children ages 2-10. The Easter bunny will be stopping by – parents, don’t forget your cameras, along with other activities.
For more information, contact Haines City Parks and Recreation at 863-421-3700.