Haines City Vice Mayor Horace West decided not to put his name in for re-election to the city commission this year.
West has been on the city commission in Haines City for more than 20 years.
Asked if he wanted to smile for the photo West said, “This is the best you are going to get tonight.”
There were a few difficult things to be discussed that night and the city commission meetings lasted around five hours. In his defense, it appeared to be a tiring night.
Over the past few weeks, West has made multiple references to how much the city has changed during his tenure. West recently said he had retired from his day job as well.
City population has exploded. When first elected, the average city resident did not owe much annual property taxes. Now average income exceeds $40,000 per year and property values are rising.
Three people qualified for his seat – Omar Arroyo, Henry Babers and Shanita Brown Dowdell.
The municipal election will be Tuesday, April 5. In the event that none of the candidates receive greater than 50 percent of the vote, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, May 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters in precincts 402, 407 and 408 will vote at Oakland Neighborhood Center, 915 Ave. E. Voters in precincts 306, 405, 409 and 410 will vote at Haines City Community Center, 555 Ledwith Ave.
The deadline to vote in the regular election is March 7. Should there be a run-off election, the deadline is April 4. To request a mail-in ballot, contact the Polk County Supervisor of Elections at 863-534-5888 or visit www.polkelections.com.
City Commissioners serve four-year terms and are paid a salary of $11,581 annually.