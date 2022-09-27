Davenport, FL (33837)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.