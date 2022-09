Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with thunderstorms likely. A few may contain very heavy rain. High 79F. Winds E at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Windy...showers and thundershowers early...overcast after midnight with rain likely. It will be heavy at times. Low 76F. E winds at 35 to 50 mph, increasing to 50 to 70 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Hurricane conditions likely. Windy with periods of rain. High near 80F. WNW winds at 50 to 70 mph, decreasing to 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.