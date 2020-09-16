The fall high school sports season involves several new dynamics, and Friday should provide some additional insight into the Florida High School Athletic Association’s new-look playoff system.
FHSAA member schools have until Sept. 18 to opt out of the state series for football, girls volleyball, cross country, golf, swimming and diving, and bowling.
That was part of the return-to-play scenario passed by the association’s Board of Directors last month, which created a choice for schools and teams to participate in postseason play based on COVID-19 restrictions or concerns.
It also created a tricky situation for sports such as football.
Varsity teams were suddenly faced with putting together a limited slate of games prior to the scheduled playoff start date (Nov. 13) or opting out and trying for a nine- or 10-game schedule lasting through late November or early December.
The fact no district champions will be crowned — plus teams remaining in the state series automatically qualify for the playoffs — certainly factored into any decision. As did knowing that playoff seedings will be decided by a blind draw in late October and a coin flip determines who gets home-field advantage.
With the Osceola County School District allowing regular-season football games to start the week of Sept. 21, Celebration High’s current 10-game ledger runs through Dec. 4 (at Harmony) and Poinciana’s latest nine-game schedule featured a Sept. 25 opener at Tenoroc and a Nov. 20 matchup at Umatilla.
The Storm are also set to host the Eagles on Nov. 13, but at this point all games are subject to change or cancellation based on conditions due to the ongoing pandemic.
As of this writing, Polk County-based Ridge Community and Haines City high schools and Lake County’s Clermont East Ridge High are initially planning to end their respective regular seasons on Nov. 6. Ridge Community was set to kick off last Friday against Kathleen – results were unavailable at press time – while Haines City opens Thursday (Sept. 17) at Riverview and East Ridge travels to Tavares on Sept. 25.