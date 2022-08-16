When then-new Principal Adam Lane arrived at Haines City High School, to put it mildly, it needed a lot of work. Poor graduation rates accompanied by low student test scores, excessive discipline problems, and low teacher retention were on the top of the list of issues when Lane arrived on Hornet Drive.
“We had great students, an awesome staff …,” Lane said. “… what we were lacking was relationships between the two.”
He knew he needed to change the trajectory of the school, so he put what he learned in place in Turnaround Leadership (Education) at the University of South Florida during courses for his Specialists Degree (EdS).
Now, just last week, Lane started his eighth year at Haines City High School and was recently named the NASSP State of Florida Principal of the Year.
Lane doesn’t do it all alone. He and six assistant principals, and 245 staff members focus on building relationships with the approximately 3,000 students every day. What Lane implemented all those years ago is still in play today: Positive Behavior Intervention Systems (PBIS), his map to success.
In 2015, Lane asked the teachers to be three things when they came to work to help get the PBIS concept off the ground: de-escalaters, peacekeepers, and communicators.
Lane asked the students and staff to create a list of expectations of themselves in class, in the hallways, and on campus.
“The key was for the students to like coming to class – to make it hard to leave when the bell rings,” he said. “We had no expectations, so we let them come up with a measuring tool – standards or a bar.”
Once those standards were in place, a rewards system was implemented.
“We began to reward proper behavior,” he explained.
Students caught displaying proper behavior or living up to the set expectations, are given, on the spot, Hornet Bucks. They save the Bucks to be spent in the on-campus store on “all things Hornets” (like Hornets jackets, cups or “you name it we got it.”) or to attend special events at the school. Students can also save up their Bucks to buy a $10 chance to win Lunch with the principal or the opportunity to play on the student team against the staff in flag football.
“Again, building relationships is paramount,” he said. “In doing this, the kids are meeting the expectations that they set while also, creating unforgettable moments.”
Items were added to the Positivity Wheel like Fist Bump Monday and High Five Friday.
“Teachers stand at their doors to give a fist bump on Mondays. ’Hey, welcome back. I’m glad you are here. We are going to have a great week’,” Lane said about the concept. “On Friday, teachers are at the door as the kids leave for the weekend to give a high five and say, ‘Great job this week. Have a good weekend and I’ll see you back here on Monday.’”
Lane said that some administrators at other schools feel that the PBIS is too elementary for high school students.
“They may be in high school but they are still kids,” he said. “They feel with their hearts and have a lot of emotions.”
HCHS teacher’s retention numbers have improved significantly too. When Lane started in 2015, he had 52 teacher vacancy. Today, he has none.
“I tell you, people want to come to a school where you celebrate positive behavior,” he said.
Unforgettable moments for HCHS students might include attending a jam out session by Lane on his guitar, icing cupcakes with their favorite teachers, or students versus faculty competitions.
Al McDaniel, one of the six assistant principals, agrees with Lane about building and maintaining relationships with the students.
“No matter what, they are still kids. They might think they are grown but if they get in trouble, they cry. We have to get them to a point that is not us versus them. We get all the teachers and administrators out mingling with the kids. It lets kids know we are human too,” McDaniel said. “Kids are going to do stupid stuff – they are still learning. But at least now we have a foundation.”
According to Lane, the school’s graduation rate for the 2020-21 school year was 86 percent.
In 2015, when he took over as principal, the graduation rate was 75 percent.
Data has shown that with lowered discipline problems the graduation rate increases.
“If the kids have the stability of the same teachers that they have relationships with, we never have to focus on academics because it (test scores and graduation rates) goes up naturally,” he explained.
Back in 2015, Haines City had the second highest discipline rate among the county high schools. Today, the school is in the top schools with the least amount of discipline issues.
Lane, originally from Alliance, Ohio came to Clearwater Beach for spring break and never left. He is a graduate of Baldwin-Wallace (Bachelors); Eastern Illinois (Masters) and University of South Florida (Specialist).
This school year, Lane and his counseling team will implement “Parent University.” This is designed to help mom and dad become better parents.
“Parents are doing the best they can, but some are struggling,” he said. “Parent University is designed to make a big difference in parents knowing what’s going on. Whether it’s the dress code or using PBIS at home, the parents will learn from counselors, teachers, and social workers.”
Lane said he feels like the effort to make students – as well as teachers – want to come back to HCHS is working. Fifty-four of his teachers are HCHS alumni and 29 of them were students since he has been the principal.
“We intentionally try to create unforgettable moments every day,” he said. “We want to keep the kids coming back to school and keep the teachers coming back to teach.”