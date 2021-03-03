More construction permits for single family homes were issued in Haines City than were issued in Winter Haven or Lakeland in 2020.
“We keep breaking records,” City Manager Deric Feacher said during a State of the City speech to the Haines City Rotary Club Feb. 17. “We have been breaking records every month for the past two years.”
In 2020, an all-time record of 1,162 construction permits were approved for single-family homes in Haines City.
In Winter Haven, 1,000 permits were issued — also an all-time record. In Lakeland, 782 permits were approved in 2020.
There are more than 17,000 houses and 700 apartment units currently being built in the Haines City area, Feacher said.
For perspective, one year after the global real estate market crash in 2008, just 19 home construction permits were issued in Haines City.
Feacher said some examples of success in the city from the past year include a $40 million investment by Carvana to build a distribution center in Haines City, bringing 200-400 new jobs over the next few years.
The city reserve fund balance is now more than $16 million and an aquatic center was built last year.
Private investment is taking shape in the downtown area, too. Feltrim Development Company is teaming up with the city to build 75-100 residential units in the downtown district and new restaurants opened up downtown in 2020.
Feacher also praised AdventHealth, which operates AdventHealth Heart of Florida Hospital, for recently donating land upon which the city will build a new fire station near the hospital.
“They (AdventHealth staff) have truly become a key partner in what we are doing in the Haines City community,” Feacher said.
According to the city manager, no city staff were laid off during the pandemic.
With success comes challenge, though. Feacher explained that when he was hired as city manager four years ago, there were only a handful of developers expressing interest in building houses in the city. Now there are more than a dozen.
And while some residents like new amenities similar to those available in larger cities, others prefer a more rural lifestyle.
“We are trying to figure out how we balance the needs of those who want a quiet, small town with people who want to have all the things in larger cities,” Feacher said.
In terms of opportunities in the near future, Feacher said services for SunRail, a regional commuter rail line currently running from Poinciana north through DeLand, may come to the city in the coming years. He added that there is still a high volume of vacant land available for sale. Staff will continue to work toward making the city a destination, he said — not a drive-through city.
“We are only limited by the barriers we create,” Feacher said.