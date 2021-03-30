On March 26, the Lake Wales Police Department published a press release and a 197-page document detailing the Polk County Sheriff's Office independent investigation regarding the arrest of Lake Wales resident Chris Cordero. PCSO staff concluded that two LWPD officers had done nothing criminally wrong during the arrest.
Cordero has made claims of excessive force during the arrest, retained legal counsel and intends to sue the City of Lake Wales.
In the LWPD release, officials noted that, when interviewed under oath via subpoena, Cordero had amended some details or was unsure of other details pertaining to his previous allegations.
“Although I am glad Mr. Cordero made statements during the interview that provided more context to what happened, and that he showed remorse about the incident, I am still disappointed by the dramatic difference between allegations made not under oath, and what he said under oath,” Velasquez wrote. “(Cordero) caused a great amount of negative sentiment in the community about our department, and two of my officers were simply doing their job,”
Velasquez went on to criticize some of the media coverage of the event.
“I am also disappointed in those who encouraged and enabled a false story to develop along with a recent story produced by a television news station that did not have all the facts,” Velasquez said. “If they had called Mr. Cordero before proceeding, they would have learned that he had already changed his story. The media have an obligation to report news, and to seek the truth. Rushing to judgement before the facts are known is irresponsible.
Multiple media outlets, including the Sun, have published stories about the Feb. 5 arrest of Cordero and his lawsuit against the City of Lake Wales.
Reached again on March 28 to ask if he had changed his mind about what happened during the arrest or whether he had changed his mind about suing the City of Lake Wales, Cordero said that nothing has changed and he has no plans to drop his lawsuit against the city.
Surveillance video footage from a neighboring property captured the arrest and that video appeared to contradict some of what was written in the original Lake Wales Police Department arrest report, namely that Cordero had charged one of the officers with clenched fists preceding the officer’s actions to tackle Cordero to the ground. The video appears to show that Cordero was stationary at the time he was tackled.
After the video of the arrest surfaced, 10th Judicial District State’s Attorney Brian Haas’ office dropped its charges against Cordero and sent LWPD a letter noting their concerns about the video footage of the arrest. One of the two LWPD reports about Cordero has since been amended after the video surfaced.
Along with the findings of the independent investigation by the PCSO, Haas’ office announced it would not be pursuing criminal charges against the two officers.
“A review of the video surveillance captured of the arrest of Christopher Cordero did not substantiate the claims made by Cordero and were inconsistent with the statement provided by Cordero,” read the statement. “Our office took no further action of the claim by Cordero of police brutality.”
LWPD staff provided a summary of the traffic stop from the perspective of officers David Colt Black and Travis Worley in the March 26 press release.
“Cordero refused multiple times to provide his name or any identification to Officer Black. Officer Black warned Cordero that he would arrest him if he did not provide this information as required by law.
“As Officer Travis Worley arrived to assist, Officer Black told Cordero he was under arrest, telling him to turn around and place his hands behind his back. The 6’1”, 256lb Cordero folded his arms, again refusing to follow Officer Black’s lawful orders. As Officer Black grabbed Cordero’s arm, he resisted arrest by tensing up and pulling away from him. Officer Black took Cordero to the ground and along with Officer Worley, struggled to gain control of and pull Cordero’s hands from underneath him.
“At one point during the struggle, Officer Worley said it appeared Cordero was reaching for his waistband and thought he might have a weapon.”
Black originally filed an arrest affidavit stating that Cordero charged Black with clenched fists during the traffic stop and that it took two officers to handcuff Cordero. After the video surfaced, an amended police report was filed stating Cordero had not charged at the officer.
On Sunday night, Cordero said he got out of his car and was verbally rude with Black, who then took a stun gun out, called for backup, and then took him down to the grass. Cordero said Worley did not arrive until after he had been handcuffed.
Cordero previously had said Worley kicked him while he was handcuffed in the grass and called him a racial slur while being taken to the patrol vehicle.
The PCSO investigation concluded that Cordero was not criminally beaten by the officers, noting, among other things, that he had not sustained any major injuries and a CT scan taken the day of the arrest showed nothing abnormal.
“Black did report that he delivered an elbow strike to Cordero's head area, with the intention of doing a brachial stun,” reads the PCSO report. “Black explained that he unintentionally struck Cordero on the head near his ear, due to being off-balance and in a struggle. Based on the situation, Black followed Lake Wales Police Department General Orders when he attempted to deliver a brachial stun to Cordero, in an attempt to gain control of him. I was unable to establish that [Officer] Black or Officer Worley violated any statues involving Use of Force or Battery.”
Cordero has said throughout that he took a beating that was not life threatening, that now he owes a lot of money to the hospital, and that when asked, LWPD staff would not void the traffic tickets he got that day.
Black has since resigned. Worley is still on paid desk duty, LWPD staff said March 28. Worley has been an officer with LWPD for more than six years.
Black spoke to the PCSO investigator voluntarily at his home. When PCSO was speaking with Worley, he was accompanied by his union representative and lawyer with him to the meeting at Lake Wales Police Department’s headquarters.
According to the statement by Velasquez, an internal affairs investigation within LWPD is still ongoing, but he had thought it important to immediately share the findings of the criminal investigation into his officers’ action.
On Monday, the state attorney’s office confirmed it is also still actively investigating matters related to the arrest.