It’s been two months since the early domestic violence call on July 8 that resulted in Haines City Police Department Officer Brad Webster being injured in the line of duty.
“It is slow but steady,” said Webster of his recovery. “I was hospitalized for 20 days and am currently undergoing rehab.”
What hasn’t been slow, however, has been the steady stream of support that Webster has received from the community since the accident.
“You don’t realize how much people care until something like this happens,” Webster said. “The outpouring of support has been amazing…I appreciate the community’s support and them standing behind me during this time.”
It’s been a way for residents to thank a member of the force that keeps them safe.
“We are fortunate to have a community at large that supports us day to day,” said Haines City Deputy City Manager and former Haines City Police Chief Loyd Stewart. “On top of that, Brad believes in building relationships so he is known by many of the people he serves. Having that personal connection not only ensures his broad support but helps every officer in our department.”
The accident served as a reminder to residents of the many dangers that the first responders keeping us safe face daily.
“When an officer is injured in the line of duty, it highlights the inherent risks that all officers face day to day,” Stewart said. “When it happens to one of your own, it brings it home and not only puts a face on it but it puts that personal relationship front and center. Individuals are reaching out to support him on a personal basis to make sure he has what he needs in physical terms and emotional support.”
Part of that support includes a GoFundMe page that was created by Heather Jacobi and Tiffani Warren to help cover his expenses until he can return to full duty. The page asks for prayers and monetary donations.
As of Sept. 9, the page had raised $7,805 toward its $10,000 goal.
Prior to the accident, Webster often picked up additional shifts. That extra income obviously isn’t an option until he returns to full duty.
“He supplemented his income by always stepping up to work when called to do so, such as when shifts were short-staffed,” said Haines City City Manager and former Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky. “Instead of relaxing on his day off, he was always willing to step up.”
And it’s not just the community making sure that Webster continues to be okay.
“In so many ways, from colleagues checking on him to command staff checking on him in person and by phone, especially during his extended time in the hospital, we’ve tried to support him,” Elensky said. “Additionally, our Human Resources Division ensures Brad receives the necessary assistance.”
Webster and Matrix
Webster is a K-9 officer, teamed with his partner Matrix, who is by his side at home as he continues to recover.
“There’s nothing better, no closer bond, than an officer and his K-9 partner,” said Webster. “I’ve had him since 2019 and the bond I have with him is like no other. He’s family to me. He’s like a son. Being away from him for 20 days, I know that he was going through a lot, as was I. To see him react to me, it was incredible. People often times don’t realize the bond we have. He’s what keeps me safe. This dog would lay down his life for myself or any other officer. That’s what they do.”
The two have forged a special, undeniable bond.
“Even through all he has gone through, his relationship with his K-9 partner remained a top concern to him and he wanted his partner home with him,” Stewart said. “That bond is more than a work relationship.”
It’s a partnership that has worked incredibly well.
“Brad is the officer you keep at the top of your speed dial,” said Stewart. “Not only does he answer the call, he is excited about coming to help.”
Elensky concurs.
“His enthusiasm for being a K-9 officer is seldom matched!” Elensky said emphatically. “Officer Webster wears his uniform with pride and is, quite frankly, the epitome of a law enforcement officer. This statement is always true about Brad – ‘While others are running from danger, he is running towards it to protect the innocent.’”
Heroic Efforts
In August, Webster was recognized during the HCPD’s awards banquet as the 2021 Life-Saving Award Officer.
On June 6, 2021, Webster saved the life of a one-year-old child drowning in a swimming pool.
“I was the first officer on the scene,” Webster said. “I responded to the call in Southern Dunes here in Haines City and found the child and immediately began CPR and was able to regain a pulse…Polk County Fire Rescue transported him to an Orlando hospital where he survived.”
Injured HCPD Officers
In addition to Webster, three other Haines City police officers have been injured recently in the line of duty.
“At this time, the HCPD has four officers who have been injured in the line of duty within the past few months, and cannot return to full-duty and work the streets,” said Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck. “The community has rallied around each of these officers, showing their support. It is greatly appreciated by the injured officers, as well as each member of the department, when the community reminds us how much they appreciate the efforts we take, and in some cases, the sacrifices we make, so that they can be safe.”
Officers Jose Ramirez and Gedrick Vargus were injured during a traffic stop last month. Officer Dwight Rogers was injured during a traffic stop in July.
With four injured officers unavailable for duty, it has meant an all-hands-on-deck approach for the rest of the department.
“I want to also commend the other officers at the HCPD, who have stepped up and taken extra shifts to help fill the voids created while these officers begin the long process of healing,” Goreck said. “Many of our officers are sacrificing additional time away from their families, canceling vacations and missing events, just so the citizens of Haines City see no lapse in the protection we provide them.”
While Webster continues to recover, he is doing what he can to relieve the added stress the injuries have placed on the rest of the team.
“Officer Webster has always given me the impression that he loves being a police officer, especially a K-9 handler,” said Goreck. “He always seems to want to give 100% to the job. Even while still recuperating from his injuries, he has been able to come back and assist the agency and community by performing light-duty tasks at the police department, freeing up other officers to handle calls for service in the field. He is truly an asset to the agency, and the community alike.”
Born to Serve
It’s a calling that Webster always knew was the path his life was meant to take.
“I think it was a God-wink,” said Webster. “From the day I was born, it was literally the only thing I’ve ever want to do. To protect and to serve and help people out. That’s truly what I strive to do every day.”
Likewise, he always knew what kind of partner he wanted by his side.
“I’ve always wanted to be a K-9 officer,” Webster said. “Just the bond. To be able to come out here and utilize the asset with the agency. He’s (Matrix) a dual-purpose K-9. To be able to find drugs and take them off the streets is really a rewarding asset to the police department.”
Webster and Matrix will be reassigned to patrol once he is released medically.
“We are thankful that Brad is improving from his injuries,” said Stewart. “I know how much he wants to be back to 100 percent and back in his role as a K-9 officer on the street. Continue to pray for his full recovery and reach out to him and other officers to let them know they have your support. It means more than you might know.”
Despite the eagerness and enthusiasm from Webster and Matrix, however, the department wants to be sure that they don’t return to duty too soon.
“Officer Webster’s injuries are severe, but we are optimistic that he will be able to return to full-duty and protect the streets with his K-9 partner,” Goreck said. “We want him to return to the streets as soon as possible, and Brad wants to as well. However, we do not want to rush his recovery at this point, only to have him have a setback in the future that might prolong his return even longer. We will leave his therapy plan to the medical experts and support him and our other injured officers as best as we can through their convalescence period.”
The Line of Duty Injury
Webster was injured during a domestic violence call in Davenport.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Sergeant Shanon Gaylord responded to the call and requested backup from surrounding agencies.
Webster was among the responding officers and was running across the parking lot of the Sunset Palm Hotel to assist Gaylord.
Simultaneously, PCSO Lieutenant Michael Baldwin was responding to the call in his cruiser and turned the corner where Webster was running.
As a result, Webster was accidentally struck by Baldwin’s cruiser and subsequently significantly injured.
Webster has been a police officer for eight years. He has been with the HCPD since December 2016.