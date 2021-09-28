A group of investors based out of Tennessee is seeking to lease a few miles of long unused railroad space owned by the city of Haines City.
FMW Solutions LLC staff expressed interest in signing a 10-year lease with the city in exchange for a “significant investment” getting the railroad space repaired, getting permissions and permits in place, and marketing customers to start using the railroad short line again.
Staff said they want to lease the rail line and set up an operation that would allow trains to offload to trucks at the Haines City Industrial Park.
The city is not legally allowed to just enter into such a relationship. Law requires that city staff give other corporations the opportunity to present a similar proposal. That process is called a Request for Proposal and it could theoretically be more than a year before a lease may be in place.
“I'm glad somebody is taking an interest in it,” Vice Mayor Horace West said.
Haines City has played a key role in the history of railroads in Florida. Around 100 years ago the Atlantic Coastline Railroad owned around 5,000 miles of rail, bringing many tourists and freight to Polk County and beyond.
The main line from Tampa to Orlando points north and still goes through Haines City. But back in the day the Atlantic Coastline Railroad board also owned a line that ran south from Haines City, to Lake Wales, through Frostproof, Avon Park, Sebring and all the way down to Everglades City, the investors said.
When CSX purchased much of what was the Atlantic Coastline Railroad back in 1986, the CSX board did not want to own some of the rail.
There is around a three mile stretch of rail that is connected to the Haines City Industrial Park, for example, which the city now owns.
Much of the line is in vast disrepair and will require significant investment currently, West said. Investors said if they are chosen to lease the rail, taxpayers would not be asked to pay the costs to repair the rail.
“We specialize in bringing underutilized railroad lines back to life,” FMW Solutions LLC Director of Short Line Development Bruce Crawford said. “We see an underutilized asset to this city.”
The investors thanked Haines City Economic Development Council President and CEO Cyndi Jantomaso for helping to make this opportunity possible.
All of the city commissioners expressed support for seeking help to bring the rail back to life.