There are a lot of numbers because the area our papers cover has a lot of small towns.
Is your town safer than New York City? Read on to find out. According to the data, it is clearly much safer to visit New York City than our nearest big city — Orlando. New York City has a slightly higher violent crime rate of 28 incidents annually per 100,000 people compared to the national average of 23. Orlando, the tourist mecca of the U.S.A., has a violent crime rate twice the national average and 50 percent higher than N.Y.C. New York City has moderately lower property crime at 25 incidents per 100,000 people while the national average is 35 incidents per average. Orlando has three times the rate of property crime as NYC with 81 incidents per 100,000. Our other close big city, Tampa, is a much safer city than Orlando with a crime index of just 198 compared to Orlando’s index of 448. Why is Tampa twice as safe as Orlando? How does your city compare to New York city’s 2019 overall crime index of 431? Small town Sebring in Highlands County had an overall crime index in 2019 at 477, higher than NYC or Tampa or Jacksonville. Why? Winter Haven had a crime index of only 252 in 2019, compared to NYC 431 — despite having a crime index higher than NYC in 2006. How did Winter Haven improve public safety so dramatically? Haines City is among the safest cities in Florida, with a crime index of just 141 while Lakeland comes in at 250. Tavares has a very low overall crime index of just 161 and Eustis 193 compared to their neighboring city of Mount Dora at 292. Why is the crime so much higher in Mount Dora than the other two cities next door to Mount Dora? Leesburg’s crime index is higher than that of New York City 463 to 431. In the same county as Leesburg, Clermont’s crime index is only 149 and Groveland just 128. Why is Leesburg’s crime rate triple that of Clermont and higher than that of New York City? The overall average crime index for cities in America was about 270 in 2019. How did your city compare? Isn’t the murder rate in New York City out of control compared to Florida? The murder rate in NYC was 6.4 murders per 100,000 people compared to Orlando’s rate of 24 or Panama City’s 21. New York City is much more safer than Orlando or Panama City? Why? Does New York City’s comparably safe environment to Orlando match what you’ve been told? Every day, for political purposes, we are fed spin about data such as crime. Much of what we are told by political pundits is simply untrue. New York City is as safe or safer than Florida cities such as Orlando or Jacksonville or Leesburg. The political spin means we miss potential important questions about our hometowns. How did Winter Haven go from having a crime rate similar to New York City to one that is now half the rate of New York city? Why in Lake County, is Leesburg’s crime rate almost triple that of neighboring cities? What is causing Sebring’s crime rate to be so high compared to the vast majority of cities in Florida? When political pundits insist on portraying every issue as Democrat versus Republican, we miss the opportunity to have thoughtful dialogue about how to improve the communities we live in.
