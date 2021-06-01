Last year when the pandemic struck, thousands of workers had to go home, some could work from there, but many were just left in the lurch, forced to depend on unemployment.
The same situation was faced by local governments. People sent home, with those who could work from home or virtually, it wasn't all that bad. Some adjustments had to be made, but most were still earning the same paycheck they had before COVID-19 reared its ugly head.
Not true for the private sector, tourism industry workers were hit hard, restaurants were forced to close their doors and even the supply chain was impacted. Polk unemployment has stayed about the same, according to reports, even though the state is trying to reopen.
With government, those agencies contacted say, the pandemic hasn't really affected their hiring or getting existing staff back to work.
There is of course an exception to the rule: The Polk County Public Schools. The PCPS website lists some 395 jobs, from administrators, teachers, paraprofessionals, support staff, down to bus drivers. With some 6,500 employees, the school system ranks as one of the county's top employers.
School officials have historically maintained that teachers are hard to find, and so are bus drivers. There are plenty of those slots open, according to the school system's website.
Another county agency, the Board of County Commissioners, which is the operating arm for many of the county's services, is working with 141 open jobs, ranging from mechanic to professionals in accounting or other similar white-color jobs.
“We have had our challenges too,” said Communications Director Mianne Nelson. “Some jobs only have a few applicants and others get plenty of applications, but the people applying aren't qualified to do the work.”
Nelson also said that some county jobs are usually hard to fill anyway.
“Some jobs, like equipment operators and Certified Nursing Assistants (for the Rohr Home, the county's nursing home) have always been harder to fill.”
The city of Lakeland shows 26 open slots, Lake Wales had 9, Haines City 19, Davenport 3, Fort Meade 12, Mulberry 2, Auburndale 11. Winter Haven 18, Dundee 6, and Frostproof and Polk City each had one job posted.
Some of those positions were for summer help, like camp counselors or recreation department slots, but the majority of the positions examined by the Sun were for full-time positions.
The job openings ran the gamut, from Bartow seeking a new police chief, to maintenance workers in Polk City.
While most of the agencies polled were government agencies, the county's Early Learning Coalition also has what was described on a radio PSA as “hundreds of jobs for childcare workers.” That agency lists dozens of openings on its website, and even goes so far as to offer help in obtaining childcare certifications to sweeten the pot.
Also sweetening the pot to make sure it keeps a full muster is the Polk County Sheriff's Office. According to PCSO spokeswoman Carrie Horstman, there are virtually no openings in that department. “We really don't have any hiring issues,” she explained. “We get an average of 200 applications a month for law enforcement officers, detention deputies and civilian positions. They go pretty quick too.”
To make that happen, at least for the law enforcement slots, Sheriff Grady Judd offers a signing bonus--$2,000 for already certified officers and $1,000 for those just finishing up criminal justice training. Those bonuses are divvied up with half on signing and the rest after finishing a probationary period. Judd also offers $1,000 in moving expenses for sworn officers who have to relocate.
So, if flipping burgers isn't one's bag, there appear to be plenty of other opportunities out there, most of which carry attractive perks, like health care insurance and a retirement plan.
Job listings are posted on each agency's website or at city hall or the agency's headquarters.