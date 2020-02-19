HAINES CITY — It’s been 10 years since Ronna Jackson’s life was changed forever — but it still seems like only yesterday.
Feb. 13, 2010.
While on foot patrol, Jackson’s son, Army Staff Sgt. John Reiners, was killed during an enemy attack in Afghanistan.
In the years since his death, Jackson has dedicated her life to keeping her son’s memory alive. One way she’s done that is by creating a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) scholarship at Haines City High School, where both Ronna Jackson and John Reiners graduated.
JROTC is a federal program sponsored by the U.S. Armed Forces in high schools.
“In JROTC, (Reiners) had several wonderful instructors who knew what John wanted to do — join the Army,” Jackson recalled. “They helped him become the soldier that he was. The JROTC is what built the foundation to what John would later become: an American soldier and small town hero.”
Jackson said her son, who was born in Haines City and raised in Lake Hamilton, was a good kid who liked to play pranks and jokes on his friends and family. He liked t-ball, and was a Cub and Boy Scout. As he got older, he was a member of the high school band, as well as a member of the wrestling, track, soccer, and weight lifting teams.
And, she recalls, he always said he wanted to be a soldier.
True to his dream, after Reiners graduated from high school in May 2004, he enlisted on July 28, 2004.
“As any Mom — deep down, I did not want him to join,” Jackson remembered. ”I even begged the recruiter not to take him.
“But, then John quickly reminded me that I had always told them that I would support them in anything they chose to do as long as they gave it 100 percent,” she continued. “Wow! How quick my words came back to me. After that, I supported him and my other children in whatever they chose to do.”
After basic and advanced individualized training, Reiners was sent to the 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Division, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York. While stationed there, he served two tours in Iraq — one in 2005 and another in 2007.
During his deployments, Jackson and her mother sent dozens of care boxes to him with whatever he said he needed. Items such as microwaves, a small washing machine and crock pots for him to cook the snack he so loved — boiled peanuts — were all mailed.
“Every shipment was filled with love,” she said. “And, we always included enough for him to share.”
Reiners was transferred to Fort Carson, Colorado, where he was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. That’s when he saw combat again during Operation Enduring Freedom as a squad leader.
On Feb. 13, 2010, Reiners was leading his soldiers on a foot patrol in Zhari Province in Southern Afghanistan. At about 10 p.m., he and two other soldiers were killed when a bomb was detonated near them by a passing motorcyclist. Several others were injured, as well.
During his time in Colorado, Reiners had met and married a woman named Casey Barker. The couple had a son, Lex, who is now 12. Just hours after Barker received the news that her husband had died, she then received a bouquet of roses from him.
Barker is raising Lex, who was only 2 when his father was killed, in Colorado.
Donations to Reiners’ scholarship fund, set up by the Polk Education Foundation, can be mailed to JROTC, 2800 Hornet Drive, Haines City, Florida 33844. In the memo section, write “SSG John Reiners Scholarship.”
Each year, Haines City High School holds an Honor and Remembrance ceremony for Reiners. Everyone is invited to attend on Feb 28 at the HCHS JROTC at 9:30 a.m.
As for Jackson, she has had to endure the loss of her son for 10 years now, but does her best to appreciate the time she did have with him.
“Every day for our family is Memorial Day,” she said. “But, I am so thankful that God blessed me and allowed me to be his mother — even if it was for only 24 years.”