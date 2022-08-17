Some Polk County Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) students are preparing to defend their state championship titles, starting Sept. 10.
In December, the Haines City High School male JROTC “Raiders” team won the state championship for athletic prowess. Tenoroc High School female JROTC Raiders earned second place and the Lake Gibson High School female JROTC Raiders team earned third in the state.
The first JROTC Raiders competition of the new school year will be at East River High School in Orlando Sept. 10. District championships are in October and the state championship will be at Flaming Arrow Scout Reservation in Lake Wales in December.
These competitions are not easy. For example, JROTC Raiders compete to carry an Army litter loaded down with 80 pounds for a mile, teams flip a 500-pound tire for 100 meters, there is a 5K team run, obstacle courses, rope bridges and other athletic competitions.
“Doing that back to back to back, that's a tough day,” Polk County Area JROTC Coordinator Shawn Phelps said.
Raider competitions are the JROTC equivalent of the Army ROTC "Ranger Challenge" competition in college, only far less dangerous, Phelps said.
“Competing in Raider is a great way for JROTC cadets to stay mentally and physically in shape in a military framework,” Phelps said. “Mostly, it is the most mega-hooah activity in all of JROTC!”
Chrystal Guarasci is the assistant principal for curriculum at Tenoroc High School. As part of her job, she oversees the school’s Army JROTC which is run by two retired army non-commissioned officers, Command Sergeant Major Rufus Moore, and Sergeant First Class Bryan Johnson.
“I watched them (Moore and Johnson) capture kids and build that rapport with students that nobody else on this campus has been able to reach, the really tough kids, that you can hardly get to come to school,” Guarasci said. “They get them to school. I'm not kidding, you have so many kids come to school for JROTC and even more so for Raiders. That’s their motivation to come to school. They won't miss school because of that.”
Discovering that, she made JROTC the first class of the day at Tenoroc.
“Just going to the different events and seeing what students can become a part of being in JROTC and in the Raiders program,” Guarasci said. “I just love it, I watched kids turn into leaders. You watch them out here leading their group and suddenly you see who your leaders are, they just really grow and shine.”
There are 14 high school JROTC programs in Polk County, more programs than any other county in the state, Polk County Veterans Council Chair Gary Clark said. Approximately 4,000 students enroll in JROTC and learn citizenship, leadership and character development.
“These are great kids,” Clark said. “These are kids (Polk County Sheriff) Grady (Judd) won't see. These are outstanding people and I encourage all of you to support these people.”
Polk County JROTC students compete during the 2021 state Raiders championship at Flaming Arrow Scout Reservation in Lake Wales in December. Photos provided by Army LTC (Ret.) Shawn Phelps