Juneteenth is an American holiday commemorating the June 19 announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas.
This announcement, more generally, signaled the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the Confederate States of America.The first Juneteenth Black Tie Gala and Parade and Celebration will be June 18 and 19 in Haines City.
Friday nights event, Juneteenth Black Tie Gala is a celebration presented by Unity in the Community, NAACP Haines City Branch, Northeast Revitalization Group, the Northeast Rattlers and the City of Haines City. This event will be held at the Lake Eva Event Center, 799 Johns Ave., Haines City.
The Juneteenth Black Tie Gala will be a night of arts and elegance, which will include a catered dinner, entertainment provided by Rusty Riggs & The Rusty Trumpet Band, cultural art displays and more. Keynote speaker will be Pastor Eddie Lake, senior pastor of the New Bethel AME Church in Lakeland Florida. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at bit.ly/juneteenthgalatickets.
The celebration continues on Saturday, June 19 – Juneteenth, with a parade and celebration beginning at 11 a.m. The parade staging will be at Trinity Church, 2795 N. 10th Street, Haines City, and continue along 10th Street. Following the parade and beginning at 1 p.m., join a family fun day at Myers & Wiley Field, 915 N. 8th St., Haines City. Enjoy a soul concert on the Myers and Wiley Field at 5 p.m. with performances by Omar Cunningham, CeCe Taneal & Soul Komotion Band.
The sponsors for this Inaugural Event are: Jarrett Gordon Ford and Law offices of Markeishia L. Smith.
For more information on all of the Juneteenth celebrations, contact Lekia Johnson at ljohnson@hainescity.com.