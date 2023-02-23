Can elementary school children be any cuter?
Yes, they can, especially when they are in the cast of Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids.
“They are adorable,” said director Kirstin Faughn.
A total of 47 children from the Four Corners Charter School are performing the play on tonight, Feb. 23rd , Feb. 24th as well as March 2nd and 3rd on a small stage on campus.
The actors and actresses will be cute and impressive.
They practice just once a week for an hour, but so far they’ve put in 20 hours of rehearsal time. The week before the performance they will go through two technical rehearsals, which Faughn describes as “absolute madness.” They will practice in one dress rehearsal the three days prior to the first of two shows for each cast – the bananas and the coconuts.
The final week of performance changes includes adding in microphones, lights, sound, props, make up, entrances, exits and timing.
However, somehow the children can pull off a costume change in 34 seconds.
Faughn has plenty of experience in teaching and training little stars.
She has traveled around the world, singing and acting.
She spent two years as the drama director at the Four Corners Upper School. She’s taught music and has been the Drama Club Director as well. She’s directed Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, FAME and FAME Jr., the Lion King, Willy Wonka and co-directed Camp Rock.
“This is the smallest cast I’ve ever worked with,” said Faughn of the group of 37, not including the technical crew.
Three or four of the children even have multiple parts, but there are not as many lines for the little ones.
“They learn a lot,” Faughn said. “Two of the kindergartners don’t have any lines.”
There is a narrator who does much of the scene set up. Plus, there are songs and dances in which they all sing.
One advantage is that Faughn encourages the children to practice their lines at home. She posts the songs and videos online for the actresses and actors to watch and listen to.
“It’s a huge undertaking for these kids,” said Faughn. “It looks easy for the audience and it should.”
Audiences are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes.
“It’s a fun, upbeat show,” Faughn said. “It makes you want to dance. And small children are absolutely welcome. I mean, the cast is their age. Even if children attending get up out of their seats and are loud. I want them to come, experience and enjoy the theater.”
Tickets can be found at FourCornersdrama.seatyourself.biz.