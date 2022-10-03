The upward trajectory of 17-year-old race car driver Aidan Kenny is practically off the charts.
The Windermere Prep high school senior captured the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman Challenge 2022 series title in his rookie season on the PSCNA circuit.
Aidan Kenny, who is the son of Feltrim Group CEO Garrett Kenny, clinched the championship during the final race of the season at the Circuit of Americas race over the Sept. 16 weekend in Austin, Texas.
It was the younger Kenny’s first full year racing on the PSCNA Cayman Challenge circuit after spending the previous year in endurance racing with the W2W racing team. He managed to edge teammate Mark Smith for the overall title by 35 points.
“It was a good year,” said the modest Kenny. “At the beginning I wasn’t sure how it was going to go.”
Of the 12 total races, in which speeds can reach 156 miles an hour around curvy, two to four mile courses, Kenny won his first four races and six of his first eight among an average field of 25 other drivers.
Known for studying courses at home while driving on virtual courses, Kenny even swept the two races at the new Ozarks International Raceway course.
In addition, he captured both races at Virginia International Raceway.
The season started off with a surprising bang while the last race finished with just enough drama to put fans on the edge of their seats.
Kenny was leading Smith by 31 points as he approached the final weekend. He needed to finish both races and place 15th or better to hold onto the overall title.
Always even-keeled, Kenny made it sound simple.
“I had to make sure I finish and take care of the car,” he said.
He did - by placing fourth in the first race and fifth in the second to take it all.
Kenny opened the series by winning two races in nearby Sebring in March.
“I wasn’t sure what to think,” said Kenny of his first sprint races of the season.
“I knew it was going to be a good year for myself,” he said. “The competition was really close.”
By close, he means he won both races by half a second.
The races in Virginia in June were a little hair-raising.
Kenny started first. About halfway through he blew out a tire and hit the wall at 140 miles per hour and did not finish.
He was not hurt.
“I was still a little nervous to get back in the car,” Kenny said.
Not to worry for the cool-under-pressure Kenny. He won the next race.
“That was a big boost in confidence,” he said. “I didn’t think twice. At the end of the day, that’s what my job is.”
Kenny is not ready to disclose what he will do next year.
However, he’s taken a lot away from the 2022 season.
“It was a great year of learning new tracks,” he said. “Now I have them in my head. For a championship, it’s really all about consistency. Stay on the track and take care of the car.”