Master Chief Petty Officer Melanie Labbe, a native of Kissimmee, protects America from cyber threats as a member of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command.
Information technology advances at a staggering pace. Practically all major systems on ships, aircraft, submarines, and unmanned vehicles are networked to some degree. This includes most combat, communications, engineering, and navigation systems. While connectivity provides the military with speed, agility, and precision, it also opens numerous attack opportunities for adept cyber adversaries.
Labbe attended Poinciana High School and graduated in 1995. Today, Labbe uses skills and values similar to those learned in Kissimmee.
“You have to treat others the way you want to be treated,” said Labbe. "I try to treat people with respect up and down the chain of command."
Labbe plays a crucial role in defending against cyber threats in support of the command’s mission to collect, analyze and report on communication signals using computers, specialized computer-assisted equipment, and video display terminals.
According to Navy officials, networks are under continuous threats of attack by a broad array of state actors, terrorist organizations, ‘hacktivist’ groups, organized crime, and individual hackers. Motivations include personal gain, information theft, discrediting the United States, sabotage, political gain, denial or degradation of the Navy’s access to cyberspace.
“As leaders and experts in Information Warfare, our sailors and civilians are at the forefront of disrupting the ability of bad actors to execute their plans, which often degrade U.S. interests,” said Vice Admiral Ross Myers, commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and U.S. 10th Fleet. “Because of our workforce and their world class skills and dedication to service, today’s Navy has the agility, tactical skills, advanced technologies and innovative mindset to succeed. Alongside our sister services, Fleet Cyber Command is on the frontlines to thwart malicious efforts in cyberspace – we are engaged against adversaries, around the globe and around the clock – 24/7/365.”
That’s why the work being done by Labbe is so important.
Serving in the Navy means Labbe is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“We need a strong Navy to help defend our shores,” said Labbe.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Labbe and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I'm most proud of earning my master's degree while serving in the Navy,” said Labbe. "I graduated in 2016, with a degree in applied cyber operations from the Naval Postgraduate School."
As Labbe and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“I contribute to something greater than myself,” added Labbe. "I get to train others and have a positive impact on their lives."