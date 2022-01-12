Symari Anderson, was recently granted a dream from the Sunshine Foundation for funds toward a wheelchair accessible van.
Sunshine Foundation in Davenport, answers dreams to children with life-long chronic conditions such as: spina bifida, cerebral palsy, severe profound autism, Down syndrome, hydrocephalus, severe epilepsy, sickle cell disease, blindness, deafness and many others. Symari, of Kissimnmee, lives with the challenges of Norrie syndrome, epilepsy and blindness.
Sunshine Foundation grants wishes to children that may be turned away from other wish-granting organizations that require a life-threatening or critical diagnosis, according to a foundation press release. It relies on the generosity of donations from individuals and corporations to make these dreams a reality.
The foundation was able to answer Symari’s “dream come true” through donations from Florida Majestic Productions, Lamb of God Lutheran Church and Sunshine Foundation’s annual RunWalkBark4Dreams 5K event.
“From my heart I thank you! I thank God for you, and I thank Sunshine Foundation and everyone that was a part of this to help me and my son. We also thank everyone that donated and made our lives much easier. We are so grateful and blessed. You made our dreams and prayers come true. Love all of you and thank you kindly from the bottom of my heart. Best wishes and Blessings from above,” said Symari’s mother in the press release.
The most common dream is to visit Disney World, Legoland, SeaWorld and Universal Studios while staying at the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village near Disney. The foundation also answers special dreams like shopping sprees, computers and iPads, meeting celebrities, above ground swimming pools, family trips, adaptive tricycles and other special needs equipment.
The Sunshine Foundation is the original wish-granting organization in the United States, established in 1976, and continuously a top-rated charity expending over 80 percent of each dollar on programs benefitting children with severe special needs. Sunshine Foundation answers the dreams of children, ages three through eighteen, who have severe or profound physical/developmental/intellectual challenges or trauma from physical/sexual abuse, and whose families cannot fulfill their requests due to financial strain that the child’s illness may cause.
The Sunshine Foundation has spread has granted wishes to more than 41,500 children throughout the United States.
For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.sunshinefoundation.org.