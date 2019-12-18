HAINES CITY – This Christmas, Santa came early for a group of local children who were on the “nice” list.
Joined by an elf and the rest of the Kiwanis Club of Northeast Polk County, Santa Claus recently delivered gifts to 88 Haines City Head Start students, ages 3-to-5.
“The kids loved seeing Santa and receiving the gifts,” said Hope Callihan, a Kiwanis club member. “They also put on a short Christmas program for us that we really enjoyed.”
Callihan said that gifts for the children were collected at donation sites around town. However, once they were picked up, the amount fell short of what was needed. So, an anonymous person stepped in with a donation to make sure each child had a gift.
Additionally, the Greater Florida Women’s Club - Ridgewood Lakes provided a book for each child.
“There is a definite need to help our local kids,” Callihan said. “And this is just one avenue where we can do that.”
Since the Kiwanis Club of Northeast Polk County is relatively new, this is the first year that it has provided gifts to the Head Start children. However, previously, the Haines City Kiwanis Club (now inactive) had done so for years, and the Northeast Polk County Club plans to continue the tradition.
Kiwanians are volunteers aspiring to change the world through service to children and communities, according to the website, flkiwanis.org. There are more than 600,000 Kiwanians around the world who, each year, raise more than $100 million annually to help their communities.
In Florida alone, there are 240 clubs with 7,500 members, making it one of the largest districts in Kiwanis International.
The Head Start program helps prepare underprivileged preschool children to succeed in school by help in early learning, health, and family well-being while engaging their parents, according to the Polk County Public Schools website.