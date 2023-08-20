The back-to-school trend continues. This time it’s a new college campus in the Four Corners area.
The first Lake-Sumter State College classes began Monday, August 21, at the Cagan Crossings campus, located at the Town Center Cagan Crossings, just one mile north of the Polk County/Lake County line on U.S. Highway 27.
The state college saw its best turnout with some 50 interested students at the “Swoop in for a SOFT LANDING” event held August 12 outside the new college classrooms.
Prospective students who had applied or were already registered were welcomed by a half dozen LSSC staff members with pizza and a direct connection to their on-line accounts. Staffers assisted with financial aid, counseling, registration, applications, and enrollment counseling for the general education courses for the Associate of Arts degree set to be offered in the southern-most part of Lake County.
The new 4,800 square-foot space features two classrooms for 70 students, an open study space as well as the opportunity to connect with the main campuses in Leesburg and Clermont.
Classes are offered Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Security will be on site at all times. Lake-Sumter State College will also be partnering with the nearby Cagan Crossings Library with Lake Tech and the Lake County Schools district.
The college received $64.4 million from the Florida College System (FCS), Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, and the Florida Department of Education, allowing for the new campus, which is near Orange County, Polk, Lake and Osceola counties.
The District Board of Directors approved a seven-year lease agreement for the facility.
The Four Corners campus appealed to prospective student Barbara Colon, 41, of Clermont. Colon decided to go back to school but waited for the last minute to register.
She was recently promoted to manager of her medical office.
“Now I want to have a degree in what I’m doing,” she said. “It’s never too late to educate myself. This is convenient for me. I was able to get the classes I needed. I’m taking two online and two here.”
Colon mentioned how the classes conveniently fit into her schedule with two children who have after-school activities and making dinner for them.
Yamir Olivero, 22, of Winter Garden graduated from Valencia and the University of Central Florida. He works in a two-year accounting program at the Walt Disney World Resort. He’s three-quarters of the way to completing his Certified Public Accountant tests.
Olivero enjoyed working as a math tutor with English As A Second Language (ESOL) students while in high school.
While visiting the Cat Café at Cagans Crossing, he picked up some information from the Lake Sumter State college event.
“I want to take some teaching classes,” he said.
He discussed the challenges of driving to Valencia and UCF.
“This is the best location,” he said. “Especially since it’s a public institution.
Lake-Sumter State college adjunct professor Joshua Johnson volunteered at the event.
“I applaud Lake Sumter for doing this,” he said.
The school announced the new campus in February.
“This is a significant milestone in our college’s history, and we are excited to expand into Four Corners to expand access to post-secondary education and increase economic mobility for those living in this area,” said Dr. Heather Bigard, president of Lake-Sumter State College in a press release. “This new location will support students throughout their educational journey with intentional enrollment planning, career coaching, and academic support services.”
“We embrace our access mission as a community college and look forward to working with students in Four Corners as they pursue their educational goals and advance in Florida’s dynamic workforce,” said Bigard. “While the data shows that the income and degree attainment of this area are low compared to neighboring areas, the opportunity to start a new career or for career advancement can be achieved with a degree or workforce credential from Lake-Sumter State College.”